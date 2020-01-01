Castle Of Blackwater (COBE) トケノミクス
Castle Of Blackwater (COBE) 情報
Castle of Blackwater is a 2D, action packed, social deduction game with a magical web3 twist. Backed by Merit Circle and 2 years in the making, Castle of Blackwater aims to redefine how web3 technologies can enhance social-based gaming.
In this intense game of trust and betrayal, up to 15 strangers are trapped in a castle of danger and deception, with a mission to complete tasks and escape with their lives. Some will work together, forming bonds and strong alliances. Others will pretend and deceive, with their own interests at heart.
Each player will receive a unique role, belonging to one of three factions, with abilities to support their playstyle. Using these special powers, as well as their own deductive reasoning, players must uncover those working against them before getting eliminated themselves.
Alive players can utilise many of the in-game tools to help them put together the pieces of the puzzle. Dead players will have the opportunity to collect and spend souls, buying mighty power-ups that can help turn the tide for their team from beyond the grave.
The COBE token is the premium currency in the CoB ecosystem, being used to purchase characters, land and top-tier cosmetics.
Castle Of Blackwater (COBE) トケノミクス & 価格分析
Castle Of Blackwater (COBE) の時価総額、供給詳細、FDV、価格履歴など、主要なトケノミクスと価格データをご覧ください。トークンの現在の価値と市場でのポジションを一目で理解できます。
Castle Of Blackwater (COBE) トケノミクス：主要指標の解説とユースケース
Castle Of Blackwater (COBE) のトケノミクスを理解することは、その長期的な価値、持続可能性、そして成長の可能性を分析する上で不可欠です。
主要指標とその計算方法：
総供給量：
これまでに発行された、または今後発行される COBE トークンの最大総数です。
循環供給量：
現在市場に出回っており、一般の人々が保有しているトークンの数です。
最大供給量：
COBE トークンの総発行上限です。
FDV（完全希薄化後時価総額）：
現在の価格 × 最大供給量として計算され、すべてのトークンが流通した場合の時価総額の予測を示します。
インフレ率：
新トークンの発行速度を反映し、希少性や長期的な価格変動に影響を与えます。
なぜこれらの指標がトレーダーにとって重要なのか？
高い 循環供給量 = 流動性の向上。
限られた 最大供給量 + 低い インフレ = 長期的な価格上昇の可能性を示唆します。
透明性の高い トークンの配布 = プロジェクトへの信頼向上と中央集権的なコントロールリスクの低減につながります。
高い FDV に対して現在の時価総額が低い = 過大評価の可能性を示すシグナルとなります。
COBE のトケノミクスを理解したところで、COBE トークンのライブ価格 も調べてみましょう！
免責事項
このページのトケノミクス情報は第三者機関から提供されたものです。MEXCはその正確性を保証しません。投資を行う前に、十分な調査を行ってください。