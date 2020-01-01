Camille (CAMILLE) トケノミクス

Camille (CAMILLE) 情報

Camille is an AI agent built to simplify DeFi decisions, automatically detecting and analyzing a user’s positions across multiple DEXs and chains. Powered by Datai Network and real-time on-chain data, it delivers personalized yield strategies, from low-risk growth to short-term market plays. This AI Agent has real utility, and offers to its users a uniquely advanced way to access onchain data insights to help keep them informed and leveraging market analytics and dynamics to optimize their portfolios.

Function: In the First Version Current (V1) to be launched in March 2025, users will get access to:

  • Portfolio Analysis: Gathers user pool data and compares performance against market metrics.
  • LLM-Driven Recommendations: Evaluates pool trends (APY, IL, ROI) daily, assigning a recommendation score with insight tags (e.g., “Above Market Average,” “Most Volatile”).
  • Automated Updates: Uses historical data snapshots to refine suggestions.

In the upcoming version (V2), users will be able to access (with earlier access for $CAMILLE holders):

  • Advanced Pool Discovery: Beyond exact token pairs, Camille will find “similar” pools based on risk profiles and token attributes.
  • DeFi Smart Wallet Tracking: for copy-trading services
  • Customized Strategies: More nuanced approaches aligned with individual risk tolerance and broader market context.
  • Trade Execution: Beyond optimizing portfolio and findings gem pools, users will be able to execute Camille’s recommendations in one click

公式ウェブサイト：
https://meetcamille.ai/meet-camille

Camille (CAMILLE) トケノミクス & 価格分析

Camille (CAMILLE) の時価総額、供給詳細、FDV、価格履歴など、主要なトケノミクスと価格データをご覧ください。トークンの現在の価値と市場でのポジションを一目で理解できます。

時価総額：
$ 2.05M
総供給量：
$ 21.00M
循環供給量：
$ 21.00M
FDV（完全希薄化後時価総額）：
$ 2.05M
史上最高値：
$ 0.202958
過去最安値：
$ 0.056391
現在の価格：
$ 0.097389
Camille (CAMILLE) トケノミクス：主要指標の解説とユースケース

Camille (CAMILLE) のトケノミクスを理解することは、その長期的な価値、持続可能性、そして成長の可能性を分析する上で不可欠です。

主要指標とその計算方法：

総供給量：

これまでに発行された、または今後発行される CAMILLE トークンの最大総数です。

循環供給量：

現在市場に出回っており、一般の人々が保有しているトークンの数です。

最大供給量：

CAMILLE トークンの総発行上限です。

FDV（完全希薄化後時価総額）：

現在の価格 × 最大供給量として計算され、すべてのトークンが流通した場合の時価総額の予測を示します。

インフレ率：

新トークンの発行速度を反映し、希少性や長期的な価格変動に影響を与えます。

なぜこれらの指標がトレーダーにとって重要なのか？

高い 循環供給量 = 流動性の向上。

限られた 最大供給量 + 低い インフレ = 長期的な価格上昇の可能性を示唆します。

透明性の高い トークンの配布 = プロジェクトへの信頼向上と中央集権的なコントロールリスクの低減につながります。

高い FDV に対して現在の時価総額が低い = 過大評価の可能性を示すシグナルとなります。

CAMILLE のトケノミクスを理解したところで、CAMILLE トークンのライブ価格 も調べてみましょう！

免責事項

