Camille 価格(CAMILLE)
Camille（CAMILLE）の本日のライブ価格は 0.063234 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 1.33M USD です。CAMILLE から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な Camille 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は -- USD
です- Camille 1日内の価格変動率は +1.28%
です- 循環供給量は 21.00M USD です
MEXCで CAMILLE から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な CAMILLE 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の Camille から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.00079731 です。
過去30日間における Camille から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.0160766248 です。
過去60日間における Camille から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去90日間における Camille から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ +0.00079731
|+1.28%
|30日
|$ -0.0160766248
|-25.42%
|60日
|$ 0
|--
|90日
|$ 0
|--
Camille の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
-0.05%
+1.28%
-6.37%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
Camille is an AI agent built to simplify DeFi decisions, automatically detecting and analyzing a user’s positions across multiple DEXs and chains. Powered by Datai Network and real-time on-chain data, it delivers personalized yield strategies, from low-risk growth to short-term market plays. This AI Agent has real utility, and offers to its users a uniquely advanced way to access onchain data insights to help keep them informed and leveraging market analytics and dynamics to optimize their portfolios. Function: In the First Version Current (V1) to be launched in March 2025, users will get access to: - Portfolio Analysis: Gathers user pool data and compares performance against market metrics. - LLM-Driven Recommendations: Evaluates pool trends (APY, IL, ROI) daily, assigning a recommendation score with insight tags (e.g., “Above Market Average,” “Most Volatile”). - Automated Updates: Uses historical data snapshots to refine suggestions. In the upcoming version (V2), users will be able to access (with earlier access for $CAMILLE holders): - Advanced Pool Discovery: Beyond exact token pairs, Camille will find “similar” pools based on risk profiles and token attributes. - DeFi Smart Wallet Tracking: for copy-trading services - Customized Strategies: More nuanced approaches aligned with individual risk tolerance and broader market context. - Trade Execution: Beyond optimizing portfolio and findings gem pools, users will be able to execute Camille’s recommendations in one click
