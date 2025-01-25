CakeBot 価格(CAKEBOT)
CakeBot（CAKEBOT）の本日のライブ価格は 0 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 0.00 USD です。CAKEBOT から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な CakeBot 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 2.74 USD
です- CakeBot 1日内の価格変動率は +0.52%
です- 循環供給量は 0.00 USD です
MEXCで CAKEBOT から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な CAKEBOT 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の CakeBot から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去30日間における CakeBot から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去60日間における CakeBot から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去90日間における CakeBot から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+0.52%
|30日
|$ 0
|-7.47%
|60日
|$ 0
|+2.69%
|90日
|$ 0
|--
CakeBot の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
+0.11%
+0.52%
-4.56%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
Cakebot is a dynamic Telegram bot that revolutionizes the way users interact with decentralized finance (DeFi), specifically tailored to the Pancakeswap platform. At its core, Cakebot is designed with a strong focus on user experience. It features an intuitive interface with clear, comprehensive dashboards for each function, ensuring users can easily navigate and make well-informed decisions with all vital metrics at their fingertips. Among its standout features, Cakebot includes multi-wallet fast swaps, allowing users to swiftly exchange tokens across different wallets. It also boasts advanced capabilities like token sniping and presale sniping, providing users with the edge in securing new and potentially lucrative tokens. For more structured trading, it offers buy and sell limit orders, enabling users to automate their trading strategies. Additionally, Cakebot provides a copy trading feature, allowing users to mirror the trades of successful investors, and a profit and loss analysis tool, helping them to track their investment performance accurately. Its token scanner is another key feature, offering real-time insights into various tokens, aiding users in making timely and informed investment decisions. Overall, Cakebot is a comprehensive tool for anyone looking to delve deeper into the DeFi space, offering a range of features to navigate the complexities of decentralized finance on platforms like Pancakeswap.
MEXCは、世界中の1,000万人以上のユーザーから信頼されている主要な暗号資産取引所です。
暗号資産価格は高い市場リスクと価格変動の影響を受けます。投資に際しては、ご自身が精通し、そのリスクを理解しているプロジェクトや商品に投資してください。投資を行う前に、ご自身の投資経験、財務状況、投資目的、リスク許容度を慎重に検討し、外部の財務アドバイザーにご相談されることをお勧めします。本資料は財務アドバイスとして見なされるべきものではありません。過去の実績は将来の実績を示すものではありません。投資の価値が下がることもあれば上がることもあり、投資した金額を回収できない場合もあります。ご自身の投資判断については、ご自身の責任において行ってください。MEXCはユーザー様が被る可能性のある損失について責任を負いません。詳細については、利用規約とリスク告知をご覧ください。 また、上記の暗号資産に関するデータ（現在のライブ価格など）は、第三者の情報に基づいていることにご留意ください。これらは「現状のまま」かつ情報提供のみを目的としており、いかなる表明や保証を行うものではありません。第三者のサイトへのリンクもまた、MEXCの管理下にあるものではありません。MEXCは、このような第三者のサイトおよびそのコンテンツの信頼性および正確性について責任を負いません。
