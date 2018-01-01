Bytom (BTM) トケノミクス
Bytom (BTM) 情報
Bytom is a blockchain protocol for financial and digital asset applications. Using the Bytom protocol, individuals and enterprises alike can register and exchange not just digital assets (i.e. Bitcoin) but traditional assets as well (i.e. securities, bonds, or even intelligence data). Bytom’s mission is “to bridge the atomic [physical] world and the byte [digital] world, to build a decentralized network where various byte assets and atomic assets could be registered and exchanged.”
Bytom is an interactive protocol of multiple byte assets, to give it the proper title. Heterogeneous byte-assets (indigenous digital currency, digital assets) that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain and atomic assets (warrants, securities, dividends, bonds, intelligence information, forecasting information and other information that exist in the physical world) can be registered, exchanged, gambled and engaged in other more complicated and contract-based interoperations via Bytom.
While Ethereum’s SEC scrutinization as a possible security took the entire crypto market on a downturn in early 2018, Bytom voluntarily submitted to the SEC’s Howey Test and Bytom cryptocurrency was deemed not a security under its DAO watch. This one has potential to make an impact on the cryptocurrency market with low transaction fees, high tech Bytom blockchain technology and an interactive protocol of multiple byte assets that could mark it apart. A Bytom wallet is also on offer and can store plenty more than Bytom coins.
Bytom (BTM) トケノミクス & 価格分析
Bytom (BTM) の時価総額、供給詳細、FDV、価格履歴など、主要なトケノミクスと価格データをご覧ください。トークンの現在の価値と市場でのポジションを一目で理解できます。
Bytom (BTM) トケノミクス：主要指標の解説とユースケース
Bytom (BTM) のトケノミクスを理解することは、その長期的な価値、持続可能性、そして成長の可能性を分析する上で不可欠です。
主要指標とその計算方法：
総供給量：
これまでに発行された、または今後発行される BTM トークンの最大総数です。
循環供給量：
現在市場に出回っており、一般の人々が保有しているトークンの数です。
最大供給量：
BTM トークンの総発行上限です。
FDV（完全希薄化後時価総額）：
現在の価格 × 最大供給量として計算され、すべてのトークンが流通した場合の時価総額の予測を示します。
インフレ率：
新トークンの発行速度を反映し、希少性や長期的な価格変動に影響を与えます。
なぜこれらの指標がトレーダーにとって重要なのか？
高い 循環供給量 = 流動性の向上。
限られた 最大供給量 + 低い インフレ = 長期的な価格上昇の可能性を示唆します。
透明性の高い トークンの配布 = プロジェクトへの信頼向上と中央集権的なコントロールリスクの低減につながります。
高い FDV に対して現在の時価総額が低い = 過大評価の可能性を示すシグナルとなります。
BTM のトケノミクスを理解したところで、BTM トークンのライブ価格 も調べてみましょう！
