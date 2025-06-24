Bytom 価格(BTM)
Bytom（BTM）の本日のライブ価格は 0 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 684.64K USD です。BTM から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な Bytom 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は -- USD
です- Bytom 1日内の価格変動率は --
です- 循環供給量は 1.80B USD です
MEXCで BTM から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な BTM 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の Bytom から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去30日間における Bytom から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去60日間における Bytom から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去90日間における Bytom から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|--
|30日
|$ 0
|-80.15%
|60日
|$ 0
|-87.81%
|90日
|$ 0
|--
Bytom の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
--
--
0.00%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
Bytom is a blockchain protocol for financial and digital asset applications. Using the Bytom protocol, individuals and enterprises alike can register and exchange not just digital assets (i.e. Bitcoin) but traditional assets as well (i.e. securities, bonds, or even intelligence data). Bytom’s mission is “to bridge the atomic [physical] world and the byte [digital] world, to build a decentralized network where various byte assets and atomic assets could be registered and exchanged.” Bytom is an interactive protocol of multiple byte assets, to give it the proper title. Heterogeneous byte-assets (indigenous digital currency, digital assets) that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain and atomic assets (warrants, securities, dividends, bonds, intelligence information, forecasting information and other information that exist in the physical world) can be registered, exchanged, gambled and engaged in other more complicated and contract-based interoperations via Bytom. While Ethereum’s SEC scrutinization as a possible security took the entire crypto market on a downturn in early 2018, Bytom voluntarily submitted to the SEC’s Howey Test and Bytom cryptocurrency was deemed not a security under its DAO watch. This one has potential to make an impact on the cryptocurrency market with low transaction fees, high tech Bytom blockchain technology and an interactive protocol of multiple byte assets that could mark it apart. A Bytom wallet is also on offer and can store plenty more than Bytom coins.
Bytom (BTM) のトケノミクスを理解することで、その長期的な価値と成長の可能性をより深く洞察することができます。トークンの配布方法から供給量の管理に至るまで、トケノミクスはプロジェクト経済の中核構造を明らかにします。今すぐ BTM トークンの詳細なトケノミクス について学びましょう！
