Launched on October 17, 2025, $BHOLE is a meme coin created by Shaw, the founder of ai16z and ElizaOS, as a playful commentary on modern AI design trends. Inspired by the observation that many AI logos resemble circular designs, Shaw introduced $BHOLE to unite humor, creativity, and the decentralized ethos of Web3.
The project debuted with a unique airdrop to early supporters, leveraging the speed and scalability of the Solana blockchain. This approach sparked instant engagement within the crypto and AI communities. By blending humor with cultural relevance, $BHOLE embodies Shaw’s vision of decentralization and organic community growth, eschewing traditional team structures or roadmaps. The token thrives on contributions from a decentralized network of enthusiasts who continue to build on its narrative.
Operating on Solana, $BHOLE ensures fast, secure transactions while maintaining accessibility for its growing user base. The token has gained recognition for its viral appeal and innovative approach to community engagement, becoming a cornerstone of the emerging meme coin ecosystem.
The project’s focus remains on fostering collaboration and creativity, encouraging its community to shape the future of $BHOLE. As both a cultural symbol and a testament to the power of decentralized building, $BHOLE continues to attract a diverse and engaged audience.
For more information, visit https://buttholes.xyz/.
Buttholes (BHOLE) トケノミクス & 価格分析
Buttholes (BHOLE) の時価総額、供給詳細、FDV、価格履歴など、主要なトケノミクスと価格データをご覧ください。トークンの現在の価値と市場でのポジションを一目で理解できます。
Buttholes (BHOLE) トケノミクス：主要指標の解説とユースケース
Buttholes (BHOLE) のトケノミクスを理解することは、その長期的な価値、持続可能性、そして成長の可能性を分析する上で不可欠です。
主要指標とその計算方法：
総供給量：
これまでに発行された、または今後発行される BHOLE トークンの最大総数です。
循環供給量：
現在市場に出回っており、一般の人々が保有しているトークンの数です。
最大供給量：
BHOLE トークンの総発行上限です。
FDV（完全希薄化後時価総額）：
現在の価格 × 最大供給量として計算され、すべてのトークンが流通した場合の時価総額の予測を示します。
インフレ率：
新トークンの発行速度を反映し、希少性や長期的な価格変動に影響を与えます。
なぜこれらの指標がトレーダーにとって重要なのか？
高い 循環供給量 = 流動性の向上。
限られた 最大供給量 + 低い インフレ = 長期的な価格上昇の可能性を示唆します。
透明性の高い トークンの配布 = プロジェクトへの信頼向上と中央集権的なコントロールリスクの低減につながります。
高い FDV に対して現在の時価総額が低い = 過大評価の可能性を示すシグナルとなります。
BHOLE のトケノミクスを理解したところで、BHOLE トークンのライブ価格 も調べてみましょう！
免責事項
