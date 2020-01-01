Bunni (BUNNI) トケノミクス
Bunni v2 helps LPs build yield-maximized, dynamic, and automated liquidity pools. Our rehypothecation hook boosts LP returns by pairing steady APYs from lending vaults with swap fees, driving higher yields to our pools before incentives.
• Liquidity Density Functions (LDFs): Enable complex liquidity shapes with constant gas cost swaps. These are really nice and offer more customization than our competitors. For example, we are more gas-efficient and customizable than our competitors.
• Shapeshifting: This allows for programmatic shifting, morphing, or switching of liquidity distributions. LPs love this. For stablecoins, we have a custom LDF that will actually allow you to buy the dip! TLDR, you can start with a center-heavy shape and automatically switch to edge-heavy before going back to create deep liquidity at the peg again.
• Autonomous rebalancing: Maintains optimal token ratios without external keepers.
• am-AMM: Recaptures MEV and optimizes fees via auctions. https://x.com/bunni_xyz/status/1788629395487572246 This is a cool feature for LPs and can give market makers a competitive advantage. They "rent" the rights to swap fees so for arbitrage purposes they are essentially trading without a swap fee, just rent.
• Surge fee: Protects against sandwiching.
• Rehypothecation: Let's idle liquidity outside of the current price tick earn throughout defi, so we could have an LP pool that rehypos the USDC in your pair to a number of projects. Aave, Yearn, Euler, Morpho, for example would work. They love this because it's essentially a new form of TVL.
• Volatility-based swap fee: This is a dynamic fee model that adjusts to price volatility. We can use it by default or automatically if the am-amm doesn't get renters.
• Auto-compounding: Automatically reinvests fees into liquidity positions.
Bunni (BUNNI) トケノミクス & 価格分析
Bunni (BUNNI) の時価総額、供給詳細、FDV、価格履歴など、主要なトケノミクスと価格データをご覧ください。トークンの現在の価値と市場でのポジションを一目で理解できます。
Bunni (BUNNI) トケノミクス：主要指標の解説とユースケース
Bunni (BUNNI) のトケノミクスを理解することは、その長期的な価値、持続可能性、そして成長の可能性を分析する上で不可欠です。
主要指標とその計算方法：
総供給量：
これまでに発行された、または今後発行される BUNNI トークンの最大総数です。
循環供給量：
現在市場に出回っており、一般の人々が保有しているトークンの数です。
最大供給量：
BUNNI トークンの総発行上限です。
FDV（完全希薄化後時価総額）：
現在の価格 × 最大供給量として計算され、すべてのトークンが流通した場合の時価総額の予測を示します。
インフレ率：
新トークンの発行速度を反映し、希少性や長期的な価格変動に影響を与えます。
なぜこれらの指標がトレーダーにとって重要なのか？
高い 循環供給量 = 流動性の向上。
限られた 最大供給量 + 低い インフレ = 長期的な価格上昇の可能性を示唆します。
透明性の高い トークンの配布 = プロジェクトへの信頼向上と中央集権的なコントロールリスクの低減につながります。
高い FDV に対して現在の時価総額が低い = 過大評価の可能性を示すシグナルとなります。
BUNNI のトケノミクスを理解したところで、BUNNI トークンのライブ価格 も調べてみましょう！
