BundL (BUNDL) 情報

BundL is a Solana-based platform revolutionizing crypto launches through its bundling technology and NFT integration capture the upside potential of projects without the catastrophic risks often associated with early-stage investments.

NFT and BUndler tech

Stable growth: Market maker manages sells, ensuring chart stability and preventing dumps. Risk Management: Bundle buys in first block, protecting initials. Deflationary Model: Burn $BUNDL for NFTs, reducing circulating supply and increasing scarcity.