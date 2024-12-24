BuildAI 価格(BUILD)
BuildAI（BUILD）の本日のライブ価格は 0.262627 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 2.33M USD です。BUILD から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な BuildAI 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 19.76K USD
です- BuildAI 1日内の価格変動率は -17.68%
です- 循環供給量は 8.87M USD です
MEXCで BUILD から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な BUILD 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の BuildAI から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.0564332962655112 です。
過去30日間における BuildAI から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.6036865293 です。
過去60日間における BuildAI から USD への価格変動率は $ +19.5191676400 です。
過去90日間における BuildAI から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.201889298991114936 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.0564332962655112
|-17.68%
|30日
|$ +0.6036865293
|+229.86%
|60日
|$ +19.5191676400
|+7,432.28%
|90日
|$ +0.201889298991114936
|+332.40%
BuildAI の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
-1.84%
-17.68%
-41.91%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
At the heart of BuildAI lies a robust blend of cutting-edge technologies, meticulously crafted to streamline the process of Telegram bot development. From AI-driven algorithms to seamless integration with Telegram's platform, our technology stack is designed to empower users with unparalleled efficiency and flexibility. Artificial Intelligence (AI): BuildAI leverages the power of AI to simplify bot creation and enhance functionality. Through advanced algorithms, our platform offers features such as natural language processing (NLP) for chatbots, image recognition for visual content, and predictive analytics for personalized interactions. By harnessing AI, users can automate tasks, personalize user experiences, and unlock new levels of innovation in bot development. User-Friendly Interface: Central to BuildAI technology is its intuitive user interface, designed to cater to users of all skill levels. Whether you're a seasoned developer or a complete novice, our platform offers a seamless experience with drag-and-drop functionality, customizable templates, and real-time previews. With simplicity at its core, BuildAI empowers users to bring their bot ideas to life with ease. Integration with Telegram: BuildAI seamlessly integrates with Telegram's platform, allowing users to deploy their bots directly within the messaging app. Through Telegram's APIs and developer tools, BuildAI facilitates seamless communication between bots and users, enabling real-time interactions, message delivery, and data synchronization. With instant access to Telegram's vast user base, BuildAI ensures maximum reach and engagement for your bots. Cloud Infrastructure: BuildAIis built on a scalable and reliable cloud infrastructure, ensuring optimal performance and uptime for users. With cloud-based storage, computing resources, and deployment capabilities, our platform enables users to scale their bots effortlessly to meet growing demands.
