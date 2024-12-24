Bugna 価格(BGA)
Bugna（BGA）の本日のライブ価格は 0 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 259.09K USD です。BGA から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な Bugna 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 588.16 USD
です- Bugna 1日内の価格変動率は +2.32%
です- 循環供給量は 47.04B USD です
MEXCで BGA から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な BGA 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の Bugna から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去30日間における Bugna から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去60日間における Bugna から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去90日間における Bugna から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+2.32%
|30日
|$ 0
|-18.38%
|60日
|$ 0
|-37.35%
|90日
|$ 0
|--
Bugna の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
+0.40%
+2.32%
-24.26%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
Bugna Coin is an advanced blockchain project that focuses on building a decentralized and sustainable ecosystem. As the first memecoin built on the kHeavyhash network, Bugna Coin leverages this innovative technology to provide secure and transparent financial solutions. Unlike typical cryptocurrencies, Bugna Coin is part of a broader ecosystem that includes NFTs, gaming, and smart contract support. By integrating these elements, Bugna Coin aims to offer a unique experience for users, combining entertainment and utility within the decentralized finance (DeFi) space. One of the standout features of Bugna Coin is its focus on NFTs and gaming, creating a dynamic ecosystem where users can engage with digital assets in multiple ways. Through the development of decentralized applications (dApps) and smart contracts, Bugna Coin supports an array of financial and entertainment services. Users can buy, sell, and trade NFTs, participate in gaming experiences, and utilize Bugna Coin in various decentralized financial operations, all within a secure and cost-effective environment. As the first memecoin on the kHeavyhash network, Bugna Coin emphasizes community-driven growth and interaction. The memecoin aspect adds a fun and engaging layer to the project, attracting users from various backgrounds, including gaming and NFT enthusiasts. With fast transaction speeds and low fees, Bugna Coin ensures that users can participate in the ecosystem with ease, whether through gaming, NFTs, or smart contract-powered financial tools. In addition to its technical advantages, Bugna Coin's broader ecosystem is designed to create long-term value for its community. Users can engage in staking, farming, and other decentralized activities to grow their assets while also enjoying the entertainment aspects brought by the NFT and gaming sectors. The development team is also committed to education, helping users better understand blockchain technology and how it can be applied to everyday life. With a long-term vision, Bugna Coin not only focuses on delivering short-term products and services but also aims to build a strong and sustainable user base. The project actively seeks strategic partnerships and continues to expand its ecosystem, positioning Bugna Coin as a unique and notable blockchain project that bridges the gap between memecoins, NFTs, gaming, and decentralized finance.
