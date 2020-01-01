Buddha (BUDDHA) トケノミクス
Buddha (BUDDHA) 情報
In an era where technology and spirituality converge, Buddha Coin represents an extraordinary cryptocurrency initiative. Crafted with the intent to unite people through benevolence and community, Buddha Coin seeks to make a lasting, positive impact on culture. Rooted in ancient Buddhist principles, this coin offers a decentralized ecosystem built upon the core values of Harmony, Enlightenment, and Stewardship. Buddha Coin doesn't just aim to be a cryptocurrency; it aspires to be a beacon of mindfulness and ethical living in the digital age. It encourages not only thoughtful giving but also a pursuit of higher values. By seamlessly merging the blockchain with mindful living, it paves the way for a kinder, more interconnected world that actively supports global good. We recognize that the cryptocurrency landscape is evolving rapidly, but it often lacks the spiritual and ethical considerations essential for true contentment. Buddha Coin was conceived to bridge this gap by harmoniously merging the transformative potential of crypto with the profound wisdom of Buddhist philosophy. Our mission is clear: to create a one-of-a-kind digital currency that artfully blends traditional values with modern prosperity. More than just a meme, Buddha Coin is a powerful tool for personal growth. It seeks to infuse the rapidly evolving digital landscape with spiritual and ethical considerations, advocating for the integration of eternal wisdom and modern prosperity. With Buddha Coin, we embark on a journey that transcends the boundaries of conventional finance, towards a world where financial well-being is intricately linked to the enrichment of our inner selves and the betterment of humanity as a whole.
Buddha (BUDDHA) トケノミクス & 価格分析
Buddha (BUDDHA) の時価総額、供給詳細、FDV、価格履歴など、主要なトケノミクスと価格データをご覧ください。トークンの現在の価値と市場でのポジションを一目で理解できます。
Buddha (BUDDHA) トケノミクス：主要指標の解説とユースケース
Buddha (BUDDHA) のトケノミクスを理解することは、その長期的な価値、持続可能性、そして成長の可能性を分析する上で不可欠です。
主要指標とその計算方法：
総供給量：
これまでに発行された、または今後発行される BUDDHA トークンの最大総数です。
循環供給量：
現在市場に出回っており、一般の人々が保有しているトークンの数です。
最大供給量：
BUDDHA トークンの総発行上限です。
FDV（完全希薄化後時価総額）：
現在の価格 × 最大供給量として計算され、すべてのトークンが流通した場合の時価総額の予測を示します。
インフレ率：
新トークンの発行速度を反映し、希少性や長期的な価格変動に影響を与えます。
なぜこれらの指標がトレーダーにとって重要なのか？
高い 循環供給量 = 流動性の向上。
限られた 最大供給量 + 低い インフレ = 長期的な価格上昇の可能性を示唆します。
透明性の高い トークンの配布 = プロジェクトへの信頼向上と中央集権的なコントロールリスクの低減につながります。
高い FDV に対して現在の時価総額が低い = 過大評価の可能性を示すシグナルとなります。
BUDDHA のトケノミクスを理解したところで、BUDDHA トークンのライブ価格 も調べてみましょう！
BUDDHA 価格予測
BUDDHA の今後の動向が気になりますか？当社の BUDDHA 価格予測ページでは、市場センチメント、過去のトレンド、テクニカル指標を組み合わせ、将来の見通しを提供しています。
MEXCを選ぶべき理由は何ですか？
MEXCは世界有数の暗号資産取引所であり、世界中の何百万人ものユーザーから信頼されています。初心者からプロまで、MEXCは暗号資産を手軽に始めるための入り口となります。
免責事項
このページのトケノミクス情報は第三者機関から提供されたものです。MEXCはその正確性を保証しません。投資を行う前に、十分な調査を行ってください。