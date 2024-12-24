Buddha 価格(BUDDHA)
Buddha（BUDDHA）の本日のライブ価格は 0 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 88.60K USD です。BUDDHA から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
- 24時間取引高は $ 3.89K USD
です- Buddha 1日内の価格変動率は +4.15%
です- 循環供給量は 100.00B USD です
MEXCで BUDDHA から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。
本日の Buddha から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去30日間における Buddha から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去60日間における Buddha から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去90日間における Buddha から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+4.15%
|30日
|$ 0
|-32.79%
|60日
|$ 0
|-17.25%
|90日
|$ 0
|--
--
+4.15%
-34.69%
In an era where technology and spirituality converge, Buddha Coin represents an extraordinary cryptocurrency initiative. Crafted with the intent to unite people through benevolence and community, Buddha Coin seeks to make a lasting, positive impact on culture. Rooted in ancient Buddhist principles, this coin offers a decentralized ecosystem built upon the core values of Harmony, Enlightenment, and Stewardship. Buddha Coin doesn't just aim to be a cryptocurrency; it aspires to be a beacon of mindfulness and ethical living in the digital age. It encourages not only thoughtful giving but also a pursuit of higher values. By seamlessly merging the blockchain with mindful living, it paves the way for a kinder, more interconnected world that actively supports global good. We recognize that the cryptocurrency landscape is evolving rapidly, but it often lacks the spiritual and ethical considerations essential for true contentment. Buddha Coin was conceived to bridge this gap by harmoniously merging the transformative potential of crypto with the profound wisdom of Buddhist philosophy. Our mission is clear: to create a one-of-a-kind digital currency that artfully blends traditional values with modern prosperity. More than just a meme, Buddha Coin is a powerful tool for personal growth. It seeks to infuse the rapidly evolving digital landscape with spiritual and ethical considerations, advocating for the integration of eternal wisdom and modern prosperity. With Buddha Coin, we embark on a journey that transcends the boundaries of conventional finance, towards a world where financial well-being is intricately linked to the enrichment of our inner selves and the betterment of humanity as a whole.
