BTAF token 価格(BTAF)
BTAF token（BTAF）の本日のライブ価格は 0.053869 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 0.00 USD です。BTAF から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な BTAF token 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 4.25K USD
です- BTAF token 1日内の価格変動率は -2.10%
です- 循環供給量は 0.00 USD です
MEXCで BTAF から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な BTAF 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の BTAF token から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.00115644173397404 です。
過去30日間における BTAF token から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.0012268126 です。
過去60日間における BTAF token から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.0064880523 です。
過去90日間における BTAF token から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.00887531521135378 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.00115644173397404
|-2.10%
|30日
|$ -0.0012268126
|-2.27%
|60日
|$ -0.0064880523
|-12.04%
|90日
|$ -0.00887531521135378
|-14.14%
BTAF token の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
+0.08%
-2.10%
-4.99%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
BTAF token is the native utility token for BitcoinTAF.com. The goal is to create global DeFi ecosystems that allow the purchase of digital products securely, easily, and quickly with minimal fees. BitcoinTAF will supply a safe and secure platform for token holders to use tokens to access products; creating savings by utilizing faster transactions from many global payment systems and reducing costs on transactions fees by using the BTAF tokens instead of fiat or other credit payment systems. It endeavours to provide more opportunities for cryptocurrency holders, traders, and users to be able to access products without the uncertainty of financial fiat delay and denial issues. Its decentralized approach ensures quicker, cheaper transactions, greater efficiency, and increased transparency. Based on the Binance Smart Chain, BTAF is also positioned for the future with endless possibilities in the DeFi, Metaverse, and NFT age to connect with projects that desire alternative funding options and want to use the utility BTAF token on their platforms. Since 2016 Bitcoin Trend & Forecast (“BitcoinTAF”) has been one of the most trusted sources for thousands of traders who look to the company to provide training, technical trend data, and fundamental research reports at every skill level. BTAF token is the brainchild of one of its founders, Marius Landman, who wanted to supply the world with an easier, more robust and secure way to pay for digital goods and services. BTAF is available for trading on a growing number of exchanges, with several pairs currently available on Pancakeswap and DexTools : https://www.dextools.io/app/en/bnb/pair-explorer/0x7ac443da58259a664e9bb7f4c85ed913d222a8ee https://pancakeswap.finance/swap?outputCurrency=0xcAE3d82D63e2b0094bc959752993D3D3743B5D08 Check out the website www.btaftoken.io for more information.
