BrutalSol (BRUTE) トケノミクス

BrutalSol (BRUTE) のトークン供給量、分配モデル、リアルタイムの市場データを含む重要なインサイトを発見しましょう。
USD

BrutalSol (BRUTE) 情報

BrutalSol is a Monopoly inspired on-chain GameFi board game. It works with player minting cities, collecting and paying rent, passing checkpoints of Jail, Tax authority & bunkers - all with the roll of a dice to travel the board. The players can permanently burn their minted units to reclaim its base cost (-5% transaction fee) — eliminating “rug” risk and preserving capital.

$Brute is BrutalSol's utility token for which we are continuing to enhance usage of.

Game Currency: SOL is currently used to mint cities, pay board transaction fees. $Brute will be used to purchase the upcoming NFT booster cards.

Profit Share: 100 % of the game’s 5 % processing fee is streamed back to $BRUTE holders in SOL via a treasury contract.

Staking and Boosts: Stake $BRUTE to earn additional SOL rewards and unlock rent-multiplier perks such as lower radiation and tax rebates.

MarketPlace Fuel (Roadmap-June2025): All trades in the upcoming in-game NFT Card Marketplace will settle in $BRUTE, creating constant transactional demand

The social aspect of the game allows players to form communities - which can get together to use their tax points & decrease their city radiations / sabotage other cities. Decreasing your city radiation increases the rent multiplier.

10% of the supply has been locked. Our entire traction has been organic where we have over 400 organic players & over 250 mints within 5 days launch.

公式ウェブサイト：
https://www.brutalsol.fun/
Whitepaper：
https://brutalsol.gitbook.io/brutalsol

BrutalSol (BRUTE) トケノミクス & 価格分析

BrutalSol (BRUTE) の時価総額、供給詳細、FDV、価格履歴など、主要なトケノミクスと価格データをご覧ください。トークンの現在の価値と市場でのポジションを一目で理解できます。

時価総額：
$ 82.27K
$ 82.27K$ 82.27K
総供給量：
$ 999.52M
$ 999.52M$ 999.52M
循環供給量：
$ 903.33M
$ 903.33M$ 903.33M
FDV（完全希薄化後時価総額）：
$ 91.03K
$ 91.03K$ 91.03K
史上最高値：
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
過去最安値：
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
現在の価格：
$ 0
$ 0$ 0

BrutalSol (BRUTE) トケノミクス：主要指標の解説とユースケース

BrutalSol (BRUTE) のトケノミクスを理解することは、その長期的な価値、持続可能性、そして成長の可能性を分析する上で不可欠です。

主要指標とその計算方法：

総供給量：

これまでに発行された、または今後発行される BRUTE トークンの最大総数です。

循環供給量：

現在市場に出回っており、一般の人々が保有しているトークンの数です。

最大供給量：

BRUTE トークンの総発行上限です。

FDV（完全希薄化後時価総額）：

現在の価格 × 最大供給量として計算され、すべてのトークンが流通した場合の時価総額の予測を示します。

インフレ率：

新トークンの発行速度を反映し、希少性や長期的な価格変動に影響を与えます。

なぜこれらの指標がトレーダーにとって重要なのか？

高い 循環供給量 = 流動性の向上。

限られた 最大供給量 + 低い インフレ = 長期的な価格上昇の可能性を示唆します。

透明性の高い トークンの配布 = プロジェクトへの信頼向上と中央集権的なコントロールリスクの低減につながります。

高い FDV に対して現在の時価総額が低い = 過大評価の可能性を示すシグナルとなります。

BRUTE のトケノミクスを理解したところで、BRUTE トークンのライブ価格 も調べてみましょう！


免責事項

このページのトケノミクス情報は第三者機関から提供されたものです。MEXCはその正確性を保証しません。投資を行う前に、十分な調査を行ってください。