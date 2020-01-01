Brrr de Money (BRRR) トケノミクス
Brrr de Money (BRRR) 情報
BRRR Token is the heart of the Brrr de Money ecosystem, a community-driven meme coin that combines the power of humor, blockchain technology, and financial innovation. Designed to be the coin of the people, BRRR is all about creating wealth through fun, community engagement, and decentralized governance. The tokenomics of BRRR include 100% liquidity allocation, ensuring a fair and transparent approach to its distribution, with no team allocation. This allows all holders to benefit equally from the token's growth, while empowering the community to drive key decisions through governance. The BRRR Sniper Bot is a cutting-edge, high-speed, multi-chain trading tool designed to enhance the BRRR ecosystem. Optimized for experienced traders, the bot offers fast, efficient, and customizable trade execution across multiple blockchains such as Ethereum (ETH), Binance Smart Chain (BSC), Solana (SOL), Base, and SUI. With advanced features like real-time transaction monitoring, price and volume alerts, and copy trading, the BRRR Sniper Bot allows users to automate their trades, track top-performing strategies, and make quick, informed decisions. With BRRR Token driving the community and BRRR Sniper Bot delivering cutting-edge trading tools, the ecosystem is designed to make meme-based wealth creation a reality while empowering holders to actively participate in governance and decision-making. Together, they form the foundation of a decentralized, community-first platform where every member has a chance to shape the future of crypto in their own way.
Brrr de Money (BRRR) トケノミクス & 価格分析
Brrr de Money (BRRR) の時価総額、供給詳細、FDV、価格履歴など、主要なトケノミクスと価格データをご覧ください。トークンの現在の価値と市場でのポジションを一目で理解できます。
Brrr de Money (BRRR) トケノミクス：主要指標の解説とユースケース
Brrr de Money (BRRR) のトケノミクスを理解することは、その長期的な価値、持続可能性、そして成長の可能性を分析する上で不可欠です。
主要指標とその計算方法：
総供給量：
これまでに発行された、または今後発行される BRRR トークンの最大総数です。
循環供給量：
現在市場に出回っており、一般の人々が保有しているトークンの数です。
最大供給量：
BRRR トークンの総発行上限です。
FDV（完全希薄化後時価総額）：
現在の価格 × 最大供給量として計算され、すべてのトークンが流通した場合の時価総額の予測を示します。
インフレ率：
新トークンの発行速度を反映し、希少性や長期的な価格変動に影響を与えます。
なぜこれらの指標がトレーダーにとって重要なのか？
高い 循環供給量 = 流動性の向上。
限られた 最大供給量 + 低い インフレ = 長期的な価格上昇の可能性を示唆します。
透明性の高い トークンの配布 = プロジェクトへの信頼向上と中央集権的なコントロールリスクの低減につながります。
高い FDV に対して現在の時価総額が低い = 過大評価の可能性を示すシグナルとなります。
BRRR のトケノミクスを理解したところで、BRRR トークンのライブ価格 も調べてみましょう！
