Broovs Projects 価格(BRS)
Broovs Projects（BRS）の本日のライブ価格は 0 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 0.00 USD です。BRS から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な Broovs Projects 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 2.66K USD
です- Broovs Projects 1日内の価格変動率は --
です- 循環供給量は 0.00 USD です
MEXCで BRS から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な BRS 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の Broovs Projects から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去30日間における Broovs Projects から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去60日間における Broovs Projects から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去90日間における Broovs Projects から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|--
|30日
|$ 0
|-79.09%
|60日
|$ 0
|-86.33%
|90日
|$ 0
|--
Broovs Projects の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
--
--
-85.17%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
What Is Broovs Project (BRS)? Broovs Projects (BRS) are human and user-oriented projects established by Academics. Broovs Projects is an ecosystem that aims to share its revenues with users, does not share users' information with third parties, and is integrated with social media platforms within the project. It works on the mechanism of directing users and advertisers to useful channels and content. Broovs Projects (BRS) is the native utility token used for: With Broovs search engine, it provides the user with the most useful information in the fastest way, https://broovs.com With Fanmeter tv, it scores the phenomena and provides the most accurate content from the most useful user, https://fanmeter.tv Correspondence and conversations with Swift Messenger allow safe data transfer and information exchange without sharing them with third parties, https://swiftmessengerweb.com Working with the PoS algorithm, Broovs Project creates an ecosystem that ensures data storage, storage, sending, backup and security with XRAY Blockchain. https://raychain.io Broovs Project mediates the listing and offering of secure projects with CoinSwifter Exchange and SafeCoinList Projects. https://coinswifter.com Allows BRS to be swapped, staked and securely stored with the Broovs.io Wallet application. https://broovs.io How Many BRS Coins Are in Circulation? Broovs Projects launched its mainnet on April 06, 2021 with 11 billion BRS tokens created at the time of formation. By burning 9.5 billion tokens on 31.01.2022, the total supply was reduced to 1.5 billion and the transition to the BSC network was achieved. There are 350,000,000 BRSs in circulation. Who are the Founders of Broovs Projects? Broovs Projects was established by Konya Technical University Engineering Faculty Academicians in 2021 at Teknokent Technology Development Center. All of the founders are people with extensive experience in programming. Broovs Projects employs more than 30 staff, including academics, interns and experienced developers. Detailed information with the main team is given on the official website of Broovs Projects.
MEXCは、世界中の1,000万人以上のユーザーから信頼されている主要な暗号資産取引所です。豊富なトークンの取り扱い、最速のトークン上場、市場最安値の取引手数料を誇る取引所として知られています。今すぐMEXCに参加して、最高の流動性と市場で最も競争力のある手数料を体験してください！
暗号資産価格は高い市場リスクと価格変動の影響を受けます。投資に際しては、ご自身が精通し、そのリスクを理解しているプロジェクトや商品に投資してください。投資を行う前に、ご自身の投資経験、財務状況、投資目的、リスク許容度を慎重に検討し、外部の財務アドバイザーにご相談されることをお勧めします。本資料は財務アドバイスとして見なされるべきものではありません。過去の実績は将来の実績を示すものではありません。投資の価値が下がることもあれば上がることもあり、投資した金額を回収できない場合もあります。ご自身の投資判断については、ご自身の責任において行ってください。MEXCはユーザー様が被る可能性のある損失について責任を負いません。詳細については、利用規約とリスク告知をご覧ください。 また、上記の暗号資産に関するデータ（現在のライブ価格など）は、第三者の情報に基づいていることにご留意ください。これらは「現状のまま」かつ情報提供のみを目的としており、いかなる表明や保証を行うものではありません。第三者のサイトへのリンクもまた、MEXCの管理下にあるものではありません。MEXCは、このような第三者のサイトおよびそのコンテンツの信頼性および正確性について責任を負いません。
|1 BRS を AUD に
A$--
|1 BRS を GBP に
￡--
|1 BRS を EUR に
€--
|1 BRS を USD に
$--
|1 BRS を MYR に
RM--
|1 BRS を TRY に
₺--
|1 BRS を JPY に
¥--
|1 BRS を RUB に
₽--
|1 BRS を INR に
₹--
|1 BRS を IDR に
Rp--
|1 BRS を PHP に
₱--
|1 BRS を EGP に
￡E.--
|1 BRS を BRL に
R$--
|1 BRS を CAD に
C$--
|1 BRS を BDT に
৳--
|1 BRS を NGN に
₦--
|1 BRS を UAH に
₴--
|1 BRS を VES に
Bs--
|1 BRS を PKR に
Rs--
|1 BRS を KZT に
₸--
|1 BRS を THB に
฿--
|1 BRS を TWD に
NT$--
|1 BRS を CHF に
Fr--
|1 BRS を HKD に
HK$--
|1 BRS を MAD に
.د.م--