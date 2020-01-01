Broccoli (BROC) トケノミクス
Broccoli (BROC) 情報
Broccoli Coin ($BROC) is a meme cryptocurrency token inspired by Broccoli, the dog of Binance founder Changpeng Zhao (CZ). Designed primarily as a meme-oriented token on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC), $BROC integrates advanced AI functionalities aimed at enhancing marketing, content creation, and community engagement.
The token was founded by Nikolay Zharichev, a serial entrepreneur based in Dubai, originally from the CIS region. Zharichev is recognized as a memecoin expert and an innovator in artificial intelligence, leveraging his extensive experience to create a distinctive and engaging crypto project.
The token launched within a well-established community known for successfully developing meme tokens, some achieving over $70M market caps and significant liquidity pools exceeding $3M. Broccoli Coin's ecosystem uniquely combines meme appeal with practical AI-driven tools accessible through its dedicated AI platform.
These include:
Chatbot: Multilingual AI chatbot (English, French, Spanish, German, Italian) offering conversation-based support, file uploads, advice, and idea generation. Marketing Mode: AI-driven marketing analysis, strategy formulation, and brand positioning assistance. AI Web Search: Generates detailed answers leveraging real-time web resources powered by artificial intelligence. Custom Visuals: Creates personalized images and graphics based on selected styles. Ad Wizard: Generates optimized ad creatives designed for improved audience engagement and conversions. Logo Lab: Quickly produces professional-quality logos from simple descriptions. Background Removal Tool: Easily removes image backgrounds with high accuracy. Image Analysis (Beta): Provides valuable insights extracted from visual data to assist in market research.
Broccoli Coin was inspired by Changpeng Zhao (CZ), CEO of Binance, and his dog named Broccoli. The token aims to attract Binance’s attention and achieve listing on prominent cryptocurrency exchanges. It seeks qualification for BNB Foundation's token grant program, increasing its potential visibility within the crypto ecosystem.
Broccoli (BROC) トケノミクス & 価格分析
Broccoli (BROC) の時価総額、供給詳細、FDV、価格履歴など、主要なトケノミクスと価格データをご覧ください。トークンの現在の価値と市場でのポジションを一目で理解できます。
Broccoli (BROC) トケノミクス：主要指標の解説とユースケース
Broccoli (BROC) のトケノミクスを理解することは、その長期的な価値、持続可能性、そして成長の可能性を分析する上で不可欠です。
主要指標とその計算方法：
総供給量：
これまでに発行された、または今後発行される BROC トークンの最大総数です。
循環供給量：
現在市場に出回っており、一般の人々が保有しているトークンの数です。
最大供給量：
BROC トークンの総発行上限です。
FDV（完全希薄化後時価総額）：
現在の価格 × 最大供給量として計算され、すべてのトークンが流通した場合の時価総額の予測を示します。
インフレ率：
新トークンの発行速度を反映し、希少性や長期的な価格変動に影響を与えます。
なぜこれらの指標がトレーダーにとって重要なのか？
高い 循環供給量 = 流動性の向上。
限られた 最大供給量 + 低い インフレ = 長期的な価格上昇の可能性を示唆します。
透明性の高い トークンの配布 = プロジェクトへの信頼向上と中央集権的なコントロールリスクの低減につながります。
高い FDV に対して現在の時価総額が低い = 過大評価の可能性を示すシグナルとなります。
BROC のトケノミクスを理解したところで、BROC トークンのライブ価格 も調べてみましょう！
BROC 価格予測
BROC の今後の動向が気になりますか？当社の BROC 価格予測ページでは、市場センチメント、過去のトレンド、テクニカル指標を組み合わせ、将来の見通しを提供しています。
