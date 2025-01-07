Bridgador 価格(GADOR)
Bridgador（GADOR）の本日のライブ価格は 0 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 0.00 USD です。GADOR から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な Bridgador 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 91.27 USD
です- Bridgador 1日内の価格変動率は --
です- 循環供給量は 0.00 USD です
MEXCで GADOR から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な GADOR 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の Bridgador から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去30日間における Bridgador から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去60日間における Bridgador から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去90日間における Bridgador から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|--
|30日
|$ 0
|-18.42%
|60日
|$ 0
|-8.52%
|90日
|$ 0
|--
Bridgador の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
--
--
+11.34%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
Meet Bridgador, the crypto world's beloved pet dog, fulfilling the dreams of Ansem and dog enthusiasts in the digital realm. Bridgador is not just a canine companion; it's the best dog on-chain, proudly representing the innovative and entertaining world of Solana memecoins. This project pays homage to the community's love for dogs and addresses the growing demand for engaging and interactive crypto investments. Key Features: Solana Ecosystem Integration: Bridgador is proudly built on the Solana blockchain, taking advantage of its lightning-fast transaction speeds and low fees. By choosing Solana as its foundation, Bridgador aims to provide users with a seamless and efficient experience while actively contributing to the growth of the Solana ecosystem. Ansem's Dream Realized: Ansem, like many others, had a dream of owning the perfect pet dog. Bridgador brings that dream to life on the blockchain, creating a unique and cherished digital companion that can be owned and interacted with in a virtual environment. Best Dog On-Chain: Bridgador isn't just any digital dog – it's the best dog on-chain. Representing the epitome of loyalty and companionship in the crypto space, Bridgador stands out as a symbol of the fun and exciting possibilities within the world of Solana memecoins. Interactive Investing: This project introduces a fun and interactive way of investing, allowing users to not only own Bridgador tokens but also engage in activities that enhance the value and uniqueness of their digital canine companion. Whether it's participating in virtual dog shows, competitions, or community events, Bridgador brings a new level of entertainment to the world of crypto investments. Supporting the Solana Ecosystem: Bridgador goes beyond being a digital pet by actively supporting the Solana ecosystem. Through various mechanisms and initiatives, the project contributes to the growth and development of Solana, reinforcing the symbiotic relationship.
