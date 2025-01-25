Brewlabs 価格(BREWLABS)
Brewlabs（BREWLABS）の本日のライブ価格は 0.00376563 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 0.00 USD です。BREWLABS から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な Brewlabs 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 6.98 USD
です- Brewlabs 1日内の価格変動率は --
です- 循環供給量は 0.00 USD です
MEXCで BREWLABS から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な BREWLABS 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の Brewlabs から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去30日間における Brewlabs から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.0012315910 です。
過去60日間における Brewlabs から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.0010537155 です。
過去90日間における Brewlabs から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.000977778289003947 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|--
|30日
|$ +0.0012315910
|+32.71%
|60日
|$ +0.0010537155
|+27.98%
|90日
|$ -0.000977778289003947
|-20.61%
Brewlabs の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
--
--
+3.06%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
Brewlabs is one of the truest utility projects in the space today and is building and offering products and services that not only smash the boundaries on what's possible in the crypto space, but make it so that any users, experienced or inexperienced, can get involved safely and make significant investment returns while doing so. Two of the core Brewlabs service offerings are contract audits and builds for multiple blockchains, including Ethereum and the Binance Smart Chain. Brewlabs has already designed for an exponentially growing customer base enhanced and detailed contracts for successful projects and, as an audit firm, its brand for trust, comes second to none. This high level of professionalism and brand reputation has now crystallised as the new Brewlabs token which can be used across the entire Brewlabs product suite, as well as providing exclusive benefits to holders, such as the access to the latest exciting token projects through the Brewlabs staking platform. This staking platform, which also includes liquidity pool farming, through a uniquely developed staking contract which allows Brewlabs holders to get both dividends and staking rewards while staking, two forms of passive income. Approximately 40% of the supply is now locked due to Brewlabs holder staking, representing the trust that Brewlabs has built. The Brewlabs token has only just launched and with all the aforementioned developments, its potential to become the number one utility token in the entire crypto space is huge. The developer team's leaders are doxxed and have shown their significant years of commercial experience, having built companies from the ground up. With this background and the technical know how to implement, globalising Brewlabs as a recognised brand, with the Brewlabs token at the centre is the goal. The team also has multiple software engineers and developers, a community manager and a team of community moderators. This is a strong team that is delivering on their promises and bringing something truly new to the crypto space. The following is a list of some of the major products and services both live and coming soon: - Contract builds and audit services that can be requested through the Brewlabs website (Brewlabs.info) - The Golem community bot (automates social postings to a telegram channel and includes channel security, pricing and much more) - The Brewlabs Airdrop tool (air drop your BSC tokens to holders easily and cheapily) - Brewlabs staking and farming - The Brewlabs DEX and IDO platform - The Brewlabs Bridge (ability to trade across blockchains and for a project to transfer their token to other chains) - Bot Yard (The first in the world online market place for bots for Telegram users) - Brewlabs Furnace (ability to destroy dead tokens)
MEXCは、世界中の1,000万人以上のユーザーから信頼されている主要な暗号資産取引所です。豊富なトークンの取り扱い、最速のトークン上場、市場最安値の取引手数料を誇る取引所として知られています。今すぐMEXCに参加して、最高の流動性と市場で最も競争力のある手数料を体験してください！
暗号資産価格は高い市場リスクと価格変動の影響を受けます。投資に際しては、ご自身が精通し、そのリスクを理解しているプロジェクトや商品に投資してください。投資を行う前に、ご自身の投資経験、財務状況、投資目的、リスク許容度を慎重に検討し、外部の財務アドバイザーにご相談されることをお勧めします。本資料は財務アドバイスとして見なされるべきものではありません。過去の実績は将来の実績を示すものではありません。投資の価値が下がることもあれば上がることもあり、投資した金額を回収できない場合もあります。ご自身の投資判断については、ご自身の責任において行ってください。MEXCはユーザー様が被る可能性のある損失について責任を負いません。詳細については、利用規約とリスク告知をご覧ください。 また、上記の暗号資産に関するデータ（現在のライブ価格など）は、第三者の情報に基づいていることにご留意ください。これらは「現状のまま」かつ情報提供のみを目的としており、いかなる表明や保証を行うものではありません。第三者のサイトへのリンクもまた、MEXCの管理下にあるものではありません。MEXCは、このような第三者のサイトおよびそのコンテンツの信頼性および正確性について責任を負いません。
|1 BREWLABS を AUD に
A$0.0059496954
|1 BREWLABS を GBP に
￡0.003012504
|1 BREWLABS を EUR に
€0.0035773485
|1 BREWLABS を USD に
$0.00376563
|1 BREWLABS を MYR に
RM0.0164558031
|1 BREWLABS を TRY に
₺0.1342070532
|1 BREWLABS を JPY に
¥0.5875512489
|1 BREWLABS を RUB に
₽0.3679397073
|1 BREWLABS を INR に
₹0.3245219934
|1 BREWLABS を IDR に
Rp60.7359592389
|1 BREWLABS を PHP に
₱0.2193479475
|1 BREWLABS を EGP に
￡E.0.1892229075
|1 BREWLABS を BRL に
R$0.0222548733
|1 BREWLABS を CAD に
C$0.0053848509
|1 BREWLABS を BDT に
৳0.4593692037
|1 BREWLABS を NGN に
₦5.8654582569
|1 BREWLABS を UAH に
₴0.1578552096
|1 BREWLABS を VES に
Bs0.21087528
|1 BREWLABS を PKR に
Rs1.0486149861
|1 BREWLABS を KZT に
₸1.9510858719
|1 BREWLABS を THB に
฿0.1263368865
|1 BREWLABS を TWD に
NT$0.1232867262
|1 BREWLABS を CHF に
Fr0.003389067
|1 BREWLABS を HKD に
HK$0.0292966014
|1 BREWLABS を MAD に
.د.م0.0375433311