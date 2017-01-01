BRCStarter (BRCST) 情報

As the pioneer in blockchain and cryptocurrency, Bitcoin set the stage for subsequent innovations such as NFTs, smart contracts, and tokenization. Despite its rarely-modified protocol providing stability, Bitcoin has faced criticism for appearing somewhat stagnant. However, the introduction of Ordinals has injected new vitality into Bitcoin's ecosystem, propelling rapid progress in 2023. Ordinals, a protocol layered onto the Bitcoin blockchain, facilitates the creation of NFTs and BRC-20 tokens without altering Bitcoin's code. Similar to Ethereum's ERC-20, the BRC-20 standard supports diverse token projects, enriching Bitcoin's appeal for both entertainment and education. BRC-20 tokens are cultivating a promising landscape for future developments and opportunities, reminiscent of Ethereum's growth in 2017.

BRCStarter is committed to contributing to the future trajectory of BRC-20 tokens by providing an app that enables projects to establish a thriving ecosystem for their activities.