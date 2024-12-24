Brainers 価格(BRAINERS)
Brainers（BRAINERS）の本日のライブ価格は 0.01285223 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 783.31K USD です。BRAINERS から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な Brainers 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 19.54 USD
です- Brainers 1日内の価格変動率は -0.01%
です- 循環供給量は 60.95M USD です
MEXCで BRAINERS から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な BRAINERS 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の Brainers から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去30日間における Brainers から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.0046028680 です。
過去60日間における Brainers から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.0045893411 です。
過去90日間における Brainers から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.015352085153930678 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|-0.01%
|30日
|$ -0.0046028680
|-35.81%
|60日
|$ -0.0045893411
|-35.70%
|90日
|$ -0.015352085153930678
|-54.43%
Brainers の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
--
-0.01%
-1.13%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
Brainers Social Network What is Brainers? Brainers is a social platform. The main goal of the Brainers project is to offer users the unique opportunity to generate income through simple social interaction. This initiative not only proposes an alternative source of income for participants but also aims to fundamentally transform the public perception of social networks. By promoting an interactive and productive community, Brainers intends to redefine the norms and values governing the social digital space. ______________________________________________ Brainers Token Utilities Direct Participation in the Digital Economy - Brainers token holders are active participants in an ecosystem that values and rewards online engagement, paving the way for a new era of participatory digital economy. Innovative Buyback Mechanism - The Brainers token buyback strategy contributes to price stabilization and continuous value growth, providing token holders with enhanced financial security and long-term appreciation potential. Demand Stimulation through Real Utility - By offering real utility within the Brainers ecosystem, the token becomes essential for transactions, rewards, and other functions, which stimulates demand and, consequently, the value of the token. Exclusive Benefits for Holders - Access to special rewards, bonuses, and opportunities within the Brainers platform is reserved exclusively for token holders, thus providing added value and solid reasons for acquisition and retention. Participatory Financing and Crowdfunding - The Brainers token grants access to exclusive participatory financing platforms, where holders can invest in innovative startups and projects supported by the Brainers community. This offers a unique opportunity to support and benefit from the success of emerging initiatives in the ecosystem. Exclusive Marketplace - A dedicated marketplace where Brainers token holders can buy, sell, or trade goods and services using the token.
