Bot Compiler 価格(BOTC)
Bot Compiler（BOTC）の本日のライブ価格は 0 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 0.00 USD です。BOTC から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な Bot Compiler 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 159.11 USD
です- Bot Compiler 1日内の価格変動率は +1.85%
です- 循環供給量は 0.00 USD です
MEXCで BOTC から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な BOTC 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の Bot Compiler から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去30日間における Bot Compiler から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去60日間における Bot Compiler から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去90日間における Bot Compiler から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+1.85%
|30日
|$ 0
|+82.70%
|60日
|$ 0
|+86.84%
|90日
|$ 0
|--
Bot Compiler の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
--
+1.85%
+8.43%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
What is the project about? Bot Compiler is project that leverages its treasury to invest into other projects that provide revenue share tokenomics. The fees accrued are then aggregated and redistributed to $BOTC holders. Holding the $BOTC token also provides holders the advantage of being able to access revenue generated from multiple projects whilst only managing one token. Our custom dApp allows the claiming of rewards and the tracking of the treasuries progress ensuring investors are always upto date with the treasuries actions and growth. What makes your project unique? We were the first project to implement a revenue aggregation system that redistributes the fees accrued back to holder. Our custom dApp has only just launched but is the most developed on the market but still being improved as we progress. Bot Compiler has also formed several partnerships with already established bot and revenue sharing platforms and have more already in the works. History of your project. Bot Compiler originally launched and saw a great response, with a great community being formed alongside. After launch although our contract worked correctly, we quickly discovered that a change in CA would allow for the claiming process of the rewards to be cheaper, increasing profitability. BOTC provided a migration period where V1 holders could send their tokens to receive an airdrop of V1. 85% of holders migrated to V2 further showing the strength of our community and highlighting the positive steps BOTC has taken. What’s next for your project? BOTC aims to grow the treasury over the long term, providing more rewards to BOTC holders. We have many improvements planned for our dApp which will allow holders even more insight into how the treasury is functioning. Bot tokens and revenue share projects are a new frontier for crypto, and with BOTC taking early positions in this growing market the potential for exponential reward growth is possible. What can your token be used for? To allow exposure to many revenue share projects, and accrue some of their generated fees via one platform and token.
