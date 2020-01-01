BOOJI (BOOJI) トケノミクス
BOOJI (BOOJI) 情報
The BOOJI Memecoin is a community-owned cryptocurrency that combines the accessibility and cultural impact of meme coins with tangible utility and real-world impact. Initially created as a learning experiment, BOOJI quickly gained traction and transitioned into a community-driven project with a strong emphasis on environmental conservation and community engagement.
The primary purpose of BOOJI is to provide an inclusive, decentralized platform that fosters financial empowerment and community collaboration. Its utility extends to supporting global conservation efforts by adopting and sponsoring endangered species, such as gorillas, through direct contributions from the project and its holders.
Looking to the future, BOOJI plans to expand its ecosystem by developing an NFT marketplace and implementing a decentralized voting procedure, allowing holders to actively shape the project’s trajectory. With sustainable tokenomics, an active and growing community, and a mission to make a positive environmental and social impact, BOOJI is more than a cryptocurrency—it’s a purpose-driven movement.
BOOJI (BOOJI) トケノミクス & 価格分析
BOOJI (BOOJI) の時価総額、供給詳細、FDV、価格履歴など、主要なトケノミクスと価格データをご覧ください。トークンの現在の価値と市場でのポジションを一目で理解できます。
BOOJI (BOOJI) トケノミクス：主要指標の解説とユースケース
BOOJI (BOOJI) のトケノミクスを理解することは、その長期的な価値、持続可能性、そして成長の可能性を分析する上で不可欠です。
主要指標とその計算方法：
総供給量：
これまでに発行された、または今後発行される BOOJI トークンの最大総数です。
循環供給量：
現在市場に出回っており、一般の人々が保有しているトークンの数です。
最大供給量：
BOOJI トークンの総発行上限です。
FDV（完全希薄化後時価総額）：
現在の価格 × 最大供給量として計算され、すべてのトークンが流通した場合の時価総額の予測を示します。
インフレ率：
新トークンの発行速度を反映し、希少性や長期的な価格変動に影響を与えます。
なぜこれらの指標がトレーダーにとって重要なのか？
高い 循環供給量 = 流動性の向上。
限られた 最大供給量 + 低い インフレ = 長期的な価格上昇の可能性を示唆します。
透明性の高い トークンの配布 = プロジェクトへの信頼向上と中央集権的なコントロールリスクの低減につながります。
高い FDV に対して現在の時価総額が低い = 過大評価の可能性を示すシグナルとなります。
BOOJI のトケノミクスを理解したところで、BOOJI トークンのライブ価格 も調べてみましょう！
BOOJI 価格予測
BOOJI の今後の動向が気になりますか？当社の BOOJI 価格予測ページでは、市場センチメント、過去のトレンド、テクニカル指標を組み合わせ、将来の見通しを提供しています。
MEXCを選ぶべき理由は何ですか？
MEXCは世界有数の暗号資産取引所であり、世界中の何百万人ものユーザーから信頼されています。初心者からプロまで、MEXCは暗号資産を手軽に始めるための入り口となります。
免責事項
このページのトケノミクス情報は第三者機関から提供されたものです。MEXCはその正確性を保証しません。投資を行う前に、十分な調査を行ってください。