bonsAI Network ( BNSAI ) とは何か

Launched in 2023 by a team based in Sweden, bonsAI is a decentralized, community-driven platform for cloud services, AI applications, and training. By leveraging a global infrastructure of GPUs and other computing resources, bonsAI empowers anyone to rent and lend GPUs and develop, train, and deploy powerful AI models and applications without the limitations and costs associated with centralized cloud providers. bonsAI's ecosystem consists of several core components, including the bonsAI Cloud, a decentralized GPU infrastructure; the bonsAI API, which allows developers to integrate pre-trained AI models into their applications; and bonsAI dApps, showcasing the platform's AI capabilities. The platform caters to a wide range of target groups, including consumers, developers, data scientists, startups, SMEs, enterprises, and institutions. The technical infrastructure of bonsAI comprises a decentralized network of GPU providers and proprietary GPU data centers, ensuring a robust and scalable system for AI applications. The platform leverages blockchain technology to establish a secure, transparent, and incentivized ecosystem, using the native $BNSAI token to facilitate transactions and reward contributors. bonsAI seamlessly integrates popular AI frameworks, tools, and libraries, such as PyTorch and TensorFlow, to support various AI development and deployment workflows. The platform's API enables developers to integrate AI capabilities into their applications with minimal effort, while the GPU mining feature allows users to participate in networks like Bittensor and earn rewards for contributing their GPU resources. To achieve scalability and high performance, bonsAI employs advanced scheduling algorithms, resource management techniques, caching mechanisms, and data locality optimizations. The platform prioritizes data privacy and security, implementing robust measures to protect sensitive information and ensure compliance with relevant regulations.

bonsAI Network（BNSAI）素材 ホワイトペーパー 公式ウェブサイト