bonsAI Network 価格(BNSAI)
bonsAI Network（BNSAI）の本日のライブ価格は 0.00150543 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 0.00 USD です。BNSAI から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な bonsAI Network 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 12.25 USD
です- bonsAI Network 1日内の価格変動率は --
です- 循環供給量は 0.00 USD です
MEXCで BNSAI から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な BNSAI 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の bonsAI Network から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去30日間における bonsAI Network から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.0002731404 です。
過去60日間における bonsAI Network から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.0001309745 です。
過去90日間における bonsAI Network から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.0000450531223191517 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|--
|30日
|$ -0.0002731404
|-18.14%
|60日
|$ -0.0001309745
|-8.70%
|90日
|$ +0.0000450531223191517
|+3.09%
bonsAI Network の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
--
--
-7.01%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
Launched in 2023 by a team based in Sweden, bonsAI is a decentralized, community-driven platform for cloud services, AI applications, and training. By leveraging a global infrastructure of GPUs and other computing resources, bonsAI empowers anyone to rent and lend GPUs and develop, train, and deploy powerful AI models and applications without the limitations and costs associated with centralized cloud providers. bonsAI's ecosystem consists of several core components, including the bonsAI Cloud, a decentralized GPU infrastructure; the bonsAI API, which allows developers to integrate pre-trained AI models into their applications; and bonsAI dApps, showcasing the platform's AI capabilities. The platform caters to a wide range of target groups, including consumers, developers, data scientists, startups, SMEs, enterprises, and institutions. The technical infrastructure of bonsAI comprises a decentralized network of GPU providers and proprietary GPU data centers, ensuring a robust and scalable system for AI applications. The platform leverages blockchain technology to establish a secure, transparent, and incentivized ecosystem, using the native $BNSAI token to facilitate transactions and reward contributors. bonsAI seamlessly integrates popular AI frameworks, tools, and libraries, such as PyTorch and TensorFlow, to support various AI development and deployment workflows. The platform's API enables developers to integrate AI capabilities into their applications with minimal effort, while the GPU mining feature allows users to participate in networks like Bittensor and earn rewards for contributing their GPU resources. To achieve scalability and high performance, bonsAI employs advanced scheduling algorithms, resource management techniques, caching mechanisms, and data locality optimizations. The platform prioritizes data privacy and security, implementing robust measures to protect sensitive information and ensure compliance with relevant regulations.
MEXCは、世界中の1,000万人以上のユーザーから信頼されている主要な暗号資産取引所です。豊富なトークンの取り扱い、最速のトークン上場、市場最安値の取引手数料を誇る取引所として知られています。今すぐMEXCに参加して、最高の流動性と市場で最も競争力のある手数料を体験してください！
暗号資産価格は高い市場リスクと価格変動の影響を受けます。投資に際しては、ご自身が精通し、そのリスクを理解しているプロジェクトや商品に投資してください。投資を行う前に、ご自身の投資経験、財務状況、投資目的、リスク許容度を慎重に検討し、外部の財務アドバイザーにご相談されることをお勧めします。本資料は財務アドバイスとして見なされるべきものではありません。過去の実績は将来の実績を示すものではありません。投資の価値が下がることもあれば上がることもあり、投資した金額を回収できない場合もあります。ご自身の投資判断については、ご自身の責任において行ってください。MEXCはユーザー様が被る可能性のある損失について責任を負いません。詳細については、利用規約とリスク告知をご覧ください。 また、上記の暗号資産に関するデータ（現在のライブ価格など）は、第三者の情報に基づいていることにご留意ください。これらは「現状のまま」かつ情報提供のみを目的としており、いかなる表明や保証を行うものではありません。第三者のサイトへのリンクもまた、MEXCの管理下にあるものではありません。MEXCは、このような第三者のサイトおよびそのコンテンツの信頼性および正確性について責任を負いません。
|1 BNSAI を AUD に
A$0.0024237423
|1 BNSAI を GBP に
￡0.0012193983
|1 BNSAI を EUR に
€0.0014602671
|1 BNSAI を USD に
$0.00150543
|1 BNSAI を MYR に
RM0.006774435
|1 BNSAI を TRY に
₺0.0534578193
|1 BNSAI を JPY に
¥0.237406311
|1 BNSAI を RUB に
₽0.1535388057
|1 BNSAI を INR に
₹0.1302347493
|1 BNSAI を IDR に
Rp24.6791763792
|1 BNSAI を PHP に
₱0.0883386324
|1 BNSAI を EGP に
￡E.0.0759338892
|1 BNSAI を BRL に
R$0.0091078515
|1 BNSAI を CAD に
C$0.0021527649
|1 BNSAI を BDT に
৳0.1820968128
|1 BNSAI を NGN に
₦2.341244736
|1 BNSAI を UAH に
₴0.0633484944
|1 BNSAI を VES に
Bs0.07978779
|1 BNSAI を PKR に
Rs0.4194429066
|1 BNSAI を KZT に
₸0.7948369314
|1 BNSAI を THB に
฿0.0523438011
|1 BNSAI を TWD に
NT$0.0497544615
|1 BNSAI を CHF に
Fr0.0013699413
|1 BNSAI を HKD に
HK$0.0117122454
|1 BNSAI を MAD に
.د.م0.0150693543