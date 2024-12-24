Bonsai Coin 価格(BONSAICOIN)
Bonsai Coin（BONSAICOIN）の本日のライブ価格は 0 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 2.20M USD です。BONSAICOIN から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な Bonsai Coin 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 83.96 USD
です- Bonsai Coin 1日内の価格変動率は --
です- 循環供給量は 17.02T USD です
MEXCで BONSAICOIN から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な BONSAICOIN 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の Bonsai Coin から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去30日間における Bonsai Coin から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去60日間における Bonsai Coin から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去90日間における Bonsai Coin から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|--
|30日
|$ 0
|-44.63%
|60日
|$ 0
|-46.96%
|90日
|$ 0
|--
Bonsai Coin の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
--
--
-11.33%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
$BONSAICOIN is a community token that adds real bonsai to the ecosystem under the theme “We make Bonsai.” Overview ・Token Name: BONSAI COIN ・Symbol: $BONSAICOIN ・Supported Chain: Astar zkEVM ・Issuance: 803,100,000,000,000 ・Issuer: Hyper Dimension Limited (BVI) ・Contract Address: 0x90E3F8e749dBD40286AB29AecD1E8487Db4a8785 Allocation ・Fundraising: 1% ・Community: 75% *1% is at TGE, 74% in subsequent rounds ・Liquidity: 6% ・Team: 17% *Cliff 12 months, Besting 36 months ・Advisor: 1% *0.1% at TGE, 1 month cliff, 23 months besting Tokenomics ・Buyback from Bonsai Profits ・BONSAI 100 Ketsu ・Get $BONSAICOIN Buyback from Bonsai Profits $BONSAICOIN is a community token that adds a “real bonsai market” to the ecosystem. $BONSAICOIN aim to increase the value of itself by buying and burning $BONSAICOIN from the market with a portion of the profits from the sales of the partner bonsai gardens and bonsai stores. Frequency: Once a year *next in 2025 Partner: BONSAI NFT CLUB *to be added BONSAI 100 Ketsu A ranking system that is activated when $BONSAICOIN has a “market capitalization of $100M or more”. Definition of BONSAI 100 outstanding Condition 1: Market capitalization of $100M or more for $BONSAICOIN Condition 2: Total*1,000USD (500USD on each side) or more liquidity provided to the designated DEX Condition 3: Top 100 liquidity providers (in USD) within the designated DEX BONSAICOIN/USDC pair *Designated DEX: Very Long Swap (*to be added) The 100 Best Holders will receive a seasonal bonsai tree each season as proof of their 100th rank, and will also be eligible for a variety of other benefits. Ranks 1st~10th: Hashira — Pillar 11~30th: Sanjushi — The 30 best 31st~100th: Hyacketsu — Hundred Excellence *Prizes are subject to change according to rank. Get $BONSAICOIN At least once each year*, new $BONSAICOIN will be issued from within the Community Allocation. The amount of new issuance will increase or decrease depending on each wallet’s activity over the past year and other factors. *One issue will always take place on New Year’s Day each year. Stay tuned for more details! Roadmap Roadmap for $BONSAICOIN based on the aforementioned tokenomics. 2024 Q3: TGE, BONSAI 100 Ketsustarted Q4: Send 100 Ketsu Bonsai, Get $BONSAICOIN snapshot 2025 Q1: Get $BONSAICOIN Q2: Art x Bonsai sales Q3: Buyback & Burn Q4: Get $BONSAICOIN snapshot Repeat from * onwards
