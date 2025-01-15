Bolt Token 価格($BOLT)
Bolt Token（$BOLT）の本日のライブ価格は 0 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 0.00 USD です。$BOLT から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な Bolt Token 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 19.57 USD
です- Bolt Token 1日内の価格変動率は --
です- 循環供給量は 0.00 USD です
MEXCで $BOLT から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な $BOLT 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の Bolt Token から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去30日間における Bolt Token から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去60日間における Bolt Token から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去90日間における Bolt Token から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|--
|30日
|$ 0
|-17.13%
|60日
|$ 0
|+3.52%
|90日
|$ 0
|--
Bolt Token の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
--
--
-9.34%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
What is the project about? BOLT is the first DAO governed and community owned meme coin in the zksync era ecosystem, which ensures lightning-fast transaction speeds and low fees. What makes your project unique? BOLT is a groundbreaking project that is set to take the crypto world by storm. As the first DAO governed and community-owned meme coin in the zkSync era ecosystem, BOLT is redefining what it means to be a truly community-driven cryptocurrency. With 0% tax fees, BOLT is designed to make crypto accessible to everyone. Our mission is to expand the nets of the zkSync era and introduce a vibrant community of meme lovers and degens into the ecosystem. History of your project. As a true community coin, BOLT is committed to empowering its users and creating value for all stakeholders. That's why over 80% of the tokens (public + DAO) are given back to the community, ensuring that everyone has a say in the future of the project. Q What’s next for your project? We believe that BOLT has the potential to be a meme coin legend in the zkSync era, serving as a reliable and trusted means of exchange for numerous projects. By leveraging the power of community ownership and DAO governance, we are on a mission to bring about a new era of decentralization and financial freedom for meme lovers and degens alike. What can your token be used for? Our mission is to expand the nets of the zkSync era and introduce a community of meme lovers and degens into the ecosystem. $BOLT aims to be the true community coin of the zkSync era used by many other projects. Over 80% of the tokens (public + DAO) are given to the community.
