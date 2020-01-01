Bok Chick (BOK) トケノミクス
BOK is an AI-powered crypto insight platform built on the Cardano blockchain, combining meme culture with powerful trading utilities. As part of the Google for Startups program and Microsoft Startups Program, BOK delivers real-time crypto tools via Discord, including forecasts, sentiment analysis, swing trade signals, risk guidance, and live price data. It is designed for both beginner and experienced traders seeking smarter, data-driven strategies.
BOK goes beyond standard meme projects by integrating utility and engagement. Its Discord-based system currently offers over 20 features—such as BOK AI Trading Agent, trade setups, market sentiment tracking, price charts, and curated crypto news—making insights accessible and interactive within a familiar community space.
The platform also integrates an automated trading bot connected to CEX accounts (e.g., Bybit), tested under live conditions, and set to launch a DAO-powered investment program exclusive to holders who hold 300k $BOK and above. Participants can pool funds and benefit from the bot’s performance-based trading, without the need for KYC.
By focusing on education, predictive analytics, and active community participation, BOK empowers users to trade smarter—not just ride hype. It is a utility-rich ecosystem wrapped in a playful, meme-friendly brand that’s built to scale and evolve.
Bok Chick (BOK) トケノミクス & 価格分析
Bok Chick (BOK) の時価総額、供給詳細、FDV、価格履歴など、主要なトケノミクスと価格データをご覧ください。トークンの現在の価値と市場でのポジションを一目で理解できます。
Bok Chick (BOK) トケノミクス：主要指標の解説とユースケース
Bok Chick (BOK) のトケノミクスを理解することは、その長期的な価値、持続可能性、そして成長の可能性を分析する上で不可欠です。
主要指標とその計算方法：
総供給量：
これまでに発行された、または今後発行される BOK トークンの最大総数です。
循環供給量：
現在市場に出回っており、一般の人々が保有しているトークンの数です。
最大供給量：
BOK トークンの総発行上限です。
FDV（完全希薄化後時価総額）：
現在の価格 × 最大供給量として計算され、すべてのトークンが流通した場合の時価総額の予測を示します。
インフレ率：
新トークンの発行速度を反映し、希少性や長期的な価格変動に影響を与えます。
なぜこれらの指標がトレーダーにとって重要なのか？
高い 循環供給量 = 流動性の向上。
限られた 最大供給量 + 低い インフレ = 長期的な価格上昇の可能性を示唆します。
透明性の高い トークンの配布 = プロジェクトへの信頼向上と中央集権的なコントロールリスクの低減につながります。
高い FDV に対して現在の時価総額が低い = 過大評価の可能性を示すシグナルとなります。
BOK のトケノミクスを理解したところで、BOK トークンのライブ価格 も調べてみましょう！
