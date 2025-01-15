BODA 価格(BODAV2)
BODA（BODAV2）の本日のライブ価格は 0 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 0.00 USD です。BODAV2 から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な BODA 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 236.09 USD
です- BODA 1日内の価格変動率は +0.15%
です- 循環供給量は 0.00 USD です
MEXCで BODAV2 から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な BODAV2 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の BODA から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去30日間における BODA から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去60日間における BODA から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去90日間における BODA から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+0.15%
|30日
|$ 0
|-17.76%
|60日
|$ 0
|-26.80%
|90日
|$ 0
|--
BODA の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
-0.25%
+0.15%
-11.85%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
"BODA V2 is a deflationary DeFi token on the Binance Smart Chain. Allowing holders to automatically earn up to 19% in BUSD rewards just for holding! BODA V2 gives 6% $BUSD rewards directly back to holders from every buy, and a huge 13% in $BUSD Rewards from every sell order. BODA offers an easy-to-use dashboard for tracking BUSD dividend rewards. (https://bodatoken.app). (Please Note: A Minimum of 3 Billion tokens is required to start earning $BUSD rewards to ensure the token system cannot be manipulated or exploited. As a dividend reward system, the more tokens you hold the more you will earn.) 2% of every transaction is auto-burned. Making BODA V2 Token a hyper-deflationary token. An additional 1.5% in transaction fees is collected and manually burned each week to speed up the supply reduction process. The less tokens in circulation, the more rewards per token share each holder will receive – meaning there is more $BUSD earned per token. Reducing overall supply makes the token scarce and increases value in the long term. Full details on our tokenomics can be found on the main website - https://bodatoken.org A BODA Swap Exchange will be released by the end of Q1 2022. Allowing users to purchase BODA V2 tokens and other Binance Smart Chain tokens, as well as being able to purchase cryptocurrency with fiat using credit or debit cards. By the end of 2022 the BODA Swap Exchange will also cater for token purchases on the Ethereum, Solana, and Polygon networks. BODA Swap exchange is capable of avoiding slippage fees, providing users with more tokens per transaction. BODA Swap will also be listing Safemoon V2 and Baby Doge Coin upon launch, with many more token listings to come. A first of its kind Yield Farm for reward tokens is in development and should be realised in 2022. BODA Token has entered a new partnership with PINFT who will be launching their own NFT Marketplace on Binance Smart Chain in 2022. A lottery game and NFT Game will be released in 2022. A Token Minter, Token Locker and Governance Voting Platform will be designed to add to the BODA V2 ecosystem in 2022. BODA V2 is managed by a doxxed team primarily located in Australia, with experience in the cryptocurrency industry since 2016 and a strong focus on community and honesty. We encourage everyone to come join our vibrant BODA Discord Community Server - https://discord.gg/XMF4UctSnv"
MEXCは、世界中の1,000万人以上のユーザーから信頼されている主要な暗号資産取引所です。豊富なトークンの取り扱い、最速のトークン上場、市場最安値の取引手数料を誇る取引所として知られています。今すぐMEXCに参加して、最高の流動性と市場で最も競争力のある手数料を体験してください！
暗号資産価格は高い市場リスクと価格変動の影響を受けます。投資に際しては、ご自身が精通し、そのリスクを理解しているプロジェクトや商品に投資してください。投資を行う前に、ご自身の投資経験、財務状況、投資目的、リスク許容度を慎重に検討し、外部の財務アドバイザーにご相談されることをお勧めします。本資料は財務アドバイスとして見なされるべきものではありません。過去の実績は将来の実績を示すものではありません。投資の価値が下がることもあれば上がることもあり、投資した金額を回収できない場合もあります。ご自身の投資判断については、ご自身の責任において行ってください。MEXCはユーザー様が被る可能性のある損失について責任を負いません。詳細については、利用規約とリスク告知をご覧ください。 また、上記の暗号資産に関するデータ（現在のライブ価格など）は、第三者の情報に基づいていることにご留意ください。これらは「現状のまま」かつ情報提供のみを目的としており、いかなる表明や保証を行うものではありません。第三者のサイトへのリンクもまた、MEXCの管理下にあるものではありません。MEXCは、このような第三者のサイトおよびそのコンテンツの信頼性および正確性について責任を負いません。
|1 BODAV2 を AUD に
A$--
|1 BODAV2 を GBP に
￡--
|1 BODAV2 を EUR に
€--
|1 BODAV2 を USD に
$--
|1 BODAV2 を MYR に
RM--
|1 BODAV2 を TRY に
₺--
|1 BODAV2 を JPY に
¥--
|1 BODAV2 を RUB に
₽--
|1 BODAV2 を INR に
₹--
|1 BODAV2 を IDR に
Rp--
|1 BODAV2 を PHP に
₱--
|1 BODAV2 を EGP に
￡E.--
|1 BODAV2 を BRL に
R$--
|1 BODAV2 を CAD に
C$--
|1 BODAV2 を BDT に
৳--
|1 BODAV2 を NGN に
₦--
|1 BODAV2 を UAH に
₴--
|1 BODAV2 を VES に
Bs--
|1 BODAV2 を PKR に
Rs--
|1 BODAV2 を KZT に
₸--
|1 BODAV2 を THB に
฿--
|1 BODAV2 を TWD に
NT$--
|1 BODAV2 を CHF に
Fr--
|1 BODAV2 を HKD に
HK$--
|1 BODAV2 を MAD に
.د.م--