BNB Bank 価格(BBK)
BNB Bank（BBK）の本日のライブ価格は 0 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 0.00 USD です。BBK から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な BNB Bank 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 26.63 USD
です- BNB Bank 1日内の価格変動率は -8.64%
です- 循環供給量は 0.00 USD です
MEXCで BBK から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な BBK 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の BNB Bank から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去30日間における BNB Bank から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去60日間における BNB Bank から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去90日間における BNB Bank から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|-8.64%
|30日
|$ 0
|-21.91%
|60日
|$ 0
|+3.78%
|90日
|$ 0
|--
BNB Bank の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
+16.87%
-8.64%
+16.45%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
"BNB Bank- decentralized block chain currency providing USDT rewards to all holders for each transaction. BNB Bank is a new, public cryptocurrency that has been designed to be a more efficient alternative to invest in. Our project has the concept of scalability, interoperability, and sustainability which will empower our main goal which is increasing the investment for each shareholder. The team understood the implications of the challenges to block chain networks and began developing BNB Bank to create a new concept of investment and made it free to everyone with a minimum limit of purchasing for at least 0.1 BNB. BBK took the investment concept to another level which will provide 10% of any transaction as USDT divided among the shareholders, that means the more transaction going on, the more USDT you get. In addition, you will never lose your capital since you will get at least the same amount in return within few hours or even less. BNB Bank token launched with 10,000,000 tokens. 65% of the supply was issued to the pre-sale phase, 34% of the supply is liquidity and only 1% of the main supply is team locked. 15% of transaction fees which will be devided as 10% reward, 4% marketing wallet, and 1% LP. BNB Bank aims to balance equity and utility with security in the form of regular attestations. From its launch onwards, our team has sought to underscore the importance of independent verification of the provenance. As such, BBK’s appeal is geared towards larger investors looking to reduce risk, in addition to smaller private traders. The team is big with people from all over the world including high-qualified team members in their fields such as: web developing, marketing, coders and high skilled management officers. The main purpose of BBK which is scalability, interoperability, and sustainability. This project became what is now as BNB Bank, and employs more than 40 staff from all over the world starting from Europe, Asia and Africa."
MEXCは、世界中の1,000万人以上のユーザーから信頼されている主要な暗号資産取引所です。豊富なトークンの取り扱い、最速のトークン上場、市場最安値の取引手数料を誇る取引所として知られています。今すぐMEXCに参加して、最高の流動性と市場で最も競争力のある手数料を体験してください！
暗号資産価格は高い市場リスクと価格変動の影響を受けます。投資に際しては、ご自身が精通し、そのリスクを理解しているプロジェクトや商品に投資してください。投資を行う前に、ご自身の投資経験、財務状況、投資目的、リスク許容度を慎重に検討し、外部の財務アドバイザーにご相談されることをお勧めします。本資料は財務アドバイスとして見なされるべきものではありません。過去の実績は将来の実績を示すものではありません。投資の価値が下がることもあれば上がることもあり、投資した金額を回収できない場合もあります。ご自身の投資判断については、ご自身の責任において行ってください。MEXCはユーザー様が被る可能性のある損失について責任を負いません。詳細については、利用規約とリスク告知をご覧ください。 また、上記の暗号資産に関するデータ（現在のライブ価格など）は、第三者の情報に基づいていることにご留意ください。これらは「現状のまま」かつ情報提供のみを目的としており、いかなる表明や保証を行うものではありません。第三者のサイトへのリンクもまた、MEXCの管理下にあるものではありません。MEXCは、このような第三者のサイトおよびそのコンテンツの信頼性および正確性について責任を負いません。
|1 BBK を AUD に
A$--
|1 BBK を GBP に
￡--
|1 BBK を EUR に
€--
|1 BBK を USD に
$--
|1 BBK を MYR に
RM--
|1 BBK を TRY に
₺--
|1 BBK を JPY に
¥--
|1 BBK を RUB に
₽--
|1 BBK を INR に
₹--
|1 BBK を IDR に
Rp--
|1 BBK を PHP に
₱--
|1 BBK を EGP に
￡E.--
|1 BBK を BRL に
R$--
|1 BBK を CAD に
C$--
|1 BBK を BDT に
৳--
|1 BBK を NGN に
₦--
|1 BBK を UAH に
₴--
|1 BBK を VES に
Bs--
|1 BBK を PKR に
Rs--
|1 BBK を KZT に
₸--
|1 BBK を THB に
฿--
|1 BBK を TWD に
NT$--
|1 BBK を CHF に
Fr--
|1 BBK を HKD に
HK$--
|1 BBK を MAD に
.د.م--