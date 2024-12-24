BLOOD ロゴ

BLOOD（$BLOOD）ライブ価格チャート

-7.80%(1D)

BLOOD（$BLOOD）の今日の価格

BLOOD（$BLOOD）の本日のライブ価格は 0 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 182.12K USD です。$BLOOD から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な BLOOD 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 10.17K USD
です- BLOOD 1日内の価格変動率は -7.81%
です- 循環供給量は 848.89B USD です

MEXCで $BLOOD から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な $BLOOD 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。

BLOOD（$BLOOD）価格パフォーマンス USD

本日の BLOOD から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去30日間における BLOOD から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去60日間における BLOOD から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去90日間における BLOOD から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。

期間変動率 (USD)変動率 (%)
今日$ 0-7.81%
30日$ 0-72.10%
60日$ 0-65.70%
90日$ 0--

BLOOD（$BLOOD）価格分析

BLOOD の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：

BLOOD ( $BLOOD ) とは何か

BLOODcoin ($BLOOD) is a new meme coin built on the Solana blockchain, aiming to restore trust and integrity in the meme coin space. Addressing issues like rug pulls and abandoned projects, $BLOOD prioritizes transparency, community-driven development, and long-term value. Key features include zero allocation to founders or influencers, innovative staking and reward systems, and regular token burns to maintain scarcity. With a focus on organic growth and fair distribution, $BLOOD empowers its community through governance rights and exclusive access to real-world events. $BLOOD also incorporates unique philanthropic initiatives, rewarding blood donors with tokens purchased from the market, thereby promoting public health while creating consistent market demand. Built on principles of transparency, community-first initiatives, and continuous innovation, $BLOOD sets itself apart by fostering genuine community engagement and leveraging strategic partnerships without the pressure of traditional financial returns. Through its robust roadmap and commitment to organic growth, $BLOOD aims to redefine the meme coin landscape by creating a trusted and engaged community of holders.

MEXCは、世界中の1,000万人以上のユーザーから信頼されている主要な暗号資産取引所です。豊富なトークンの取り扱い、最速のトークン上場、市場最安値の取引手数料を誇る取引所として知られています。今すぐMEXCに参加して、最高の流動性と市場で最も競争力のある手数料を体験してください！

よくある質問：BLOOD（$BLOOD）に関するその他の質問

免責事項

暗号資産価格は高い市場リスクと価格変動の影響を受けます。投資に際しては、ご自身が精通し、そのリスクを理解しているプロジェクトや商品に投資してください。投資を行う前に、ご自身の投資経験、財務状況、投資目的、リスク許容度を慎重に検討し、外部の財務アドバイザーにご相談されることをお勧めします。本資料は財務アドバイスとして見なされるべきものではありません。過去の実績は将来の実績を示すものではありません。投資の価値が下がることもあれば上がることもあり、投資した金額を回収できない場合もあります。ご自身の投資判断については、ご自身の責任において行ってください。MEXCはユーザー様が被る可能性のある損失について責任を負いません。詳細については、利用規約とリスク告知をご覧ください。 また、上記の暗号資産に関するデータ（現在のライブ価格など）は、第三者の情報に基づいていることにご留意ください。これらは「現状のまま」かつ情報提供のみを目的としており、いかなる表明や保証を行うものではありません。第三者のサイトへのリンクもまた、MEXCの管理下にあるものではありません。MEXCは、このような第三者のサイトおよびそのコンテンツの信頼性および正確性について責任を負いません。

