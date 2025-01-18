Blombard 価格(BLM)
Blombard（BLM）の本日のライブ価格は 0.998604 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 0.00 USD です。BLM から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な Blombard 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 60.29K USD
です- Blombard 1日内の価格変動率は -0.10%
です- 循環供給量は 0.00 USD です
本日の Blombard から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.0010332400301718 です。
過去30日間における Blombard から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.0006298195 です。
過去60日間における Blombard から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.0021931341 です。
過去90日間における Blombard から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.0013075462698658 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.0010332400301718
|-0.10%
|30日
|$ -0.0006298195
|-0.06%
|60日
|$ -0.0021931341
|-0.21%
|90日
|$ -0.0013075462698658
|-0.13%
Blombard の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
-0.00%
-0.10%
-0.13%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
listing DELAYS and/or REJECTION. ChatGPT said: ChatGPT The Blombard (BLM) project is a comprehensive platform designed to empower users with advanced market analysis tools. The primary function of Blombard is to provide AI-driven analytics, market sentiment analysis, and risk management features tailored for traders and investors. The platform leverages cutting-edge artificial intelligence to offer real-time insights into market dynamics, helping users make data-driven decisions in the financial markets. The BLM token serves as the native utility token within the Blombard ecosystem. It is used to unlock premium features on the platform, including access to in-depth market analysis, detailed reports, and other advanced tools. Additionally, the token plays a role in the platform’s decentralized governance model, allowing holders to participate in key decisions about the platform’s future development and direction. In summary, Blombard and its BLM token are designed to provide significant value to users by offering sophisticated tools for market analysis and by enabling a decentralized governance structure within the platform. This utility makes BLM a valuable asset for those seeking to enhance their trading and investment strategies.
