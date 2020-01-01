BlockInsightAI (BIAI) トケノミクス
BlockInsightAI (BIAI) 情報
our mission is to empower traders by providing cutting-edge tools and insights that simplify the complex world of cryptocurrency trading. Through our advanced AI algorithms, we meticulously analyze thousands of transactions daily, identifying the most successful wallets and trading strategies. Our platform categorizes and showcases profitable wallets based on performance and characteristics, offering users a seamless and navigable experience. By conducting comprehensive Profit and Loss (P&L) analysis across the entire blockchain, we enable our users to discover wallet addresses with outstanding trading results over various timeframes, from the last 24 hours to historical performance. With BlockInsightAI , users gain the ability to trade like insiders, develop profitable strategies, and make data-driven decisions in the rapidly evolving world of ETH degen tokens.
Our vision is to be the leading platform for crypto traders seeking to capitalize on the potential of blockchain data, enabling them to effortlessly identify and follow the most successful wallets in the industry. We aim to continually evolve our technology and features to provide real-time insights, actionable strategies, and unparalleled user experiences. By staying at the forefront of blockchain analysis, we strive to transform the way traders interact with the market, empowering them to maximize profits and reduce risk through informed decision-making.
BlockInsightAI (BIAI) トケノミクス & 価格分析
BlockInsightAI (BIAI) の時価総額、供給詳細、FDV、価格履歴など、主要なトケノミクスと価格データをご覧ください。トークンの現在の価値と市場でのポジションを一目で理解できます。
BlockInsightAI (BIAI) トケノミクス：主要指標の解説とユースケース
BlockInsightAI (BIAI) のトケノミクスを理解することは、その長期的な価値、持続可能性、そして成長の可能性を分析する上で不可欠です。
主要指標とその計算方法：
総供給量：
これまでに発行された、または今後発行される BIAI トークンの最大総数です。
循環供給量：
現在市場に出回っており、一般の人々が保有しているトークンの数です。
最大供給量：
BIAI トークンの総発行上限です。
FDV（完全希薄化後時価総額）：
現在の価格 × 最大供給量として計算され、すべてのトークンが流通した場合の時価総額の予測を示します。
インフレ率：
新トークンの発行速度を反映し、希少性や長期的な価格変動に影響を与えます。
なぜこれらの指標がトレーダーにとって重要なのか？
高い 循環供給量 = 流動性の向上。
限られた 最大供給量 + 低い インフレ = 長期的な価格上昇の可能性を示唆します。
透明性の高い トークンの配布 = プロジェクトへの信頼向上と中央集権的なコントロールリスクの低減につながります。
高い FDV に対して現在の時価総額が低い = 過大評価の可能性を示すシグナルとなります。
BIAI のトケノミクスを理解したところで、BIAI トークンのライブ価格 も調べてみましょう！
免責事項
このページのトケノミクス情報は第三者機関から提供されたものです。MEXCはその正確性を保証しません。投資を行う前に、十分な調査を行ってください。