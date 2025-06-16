Blockchain Capital 価格(BCAP)
Blockchain Capital（BCAP）の本日のライブ価格は 20.45 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 186.29M USD です。BCAP から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な Blockchain Capital 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は -- USD
です- Blockchain Capital 1日内の価格変動率は 0.00%
です- 循環供給量は 9.11M USD です
MEXCで BCAP から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。
本日の Blockchain Capital から USD への価格変動率は $ 0.0 です。
過去30日間における Blockchain Capital から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去60日間における Blockchain Capital から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去90日間における Blockchain Capital から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ 0.0
|0.00%
|30日
|$ 0
|--
|60日
|$ 0
|--
|90日
|$ 0
|--
Blockchain Capital の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
0.00%
0.00%
+15.15%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
As a sector-specific and stage-agnostic fund managed by BC Manager, BC III DLVF will be a leading investor in the cryptocurrency and blockchain technology industry. BC III DLVF’s core business strategy is to leverage the proprietary resources and experience of BC Manager with the objective of generating growth and income from its investments. BC III DLVF holdings will primarily consist of new and growing blockchain technology and cryptocurrency businesses and ICOs. Blockchain Capital continues to be focused on the nexus of the industry where blockchain-based innovations are augmenting and replacing legacy systems and infrastructure. As one of the earliest and most active investors in the blockchain industry, Blockchain Capital has valuable access to information, robust access to proprietary dealflow, and an extensive network that helps guide strategic investment opportunities. In three broad categories, Blockchain Capital’s portfolios include companies that are facilitating the growth of the Bitcoin ecosystem, companies that are providing blockchain-based technology solutions to financial institutions and companies that are enabling non-financial institutions to leverage blockchain technology. The firm sees opportunity to add efficiency and enable new opportunities across each of these major categories. As with any nascent technology, it remains to be seen exactly where blockchain technology will have its biggest impact. As such, Blockchain Capital takes a diversified approach to its portfolio by investing in a wide-range of use cases and applications—often beginning at the seed level. This diversified, early-stage strategy allows the firm to continue investing into successful portfolio companies in subsequent investment rounds while reducing portfolio exposure to less-successful companies and helping them find strategic alternatives.
Blockchain Capital (BCAP) のトケノミクスを理解することで、その長期的な価値と成長の可能性をより深く洞察することができます。トークンの配布方法から供給量の管理に至るまで、トケノミクスはプロジェクト経済の中核構造を明らかにします。今すぐ BCAP トークンの詳細なトケノミクス について学びましょう！
|1 BCAP を VND に
₫538,141.75
|1 BCAP を AUD に
A$31.2885
|1 BCAP を GBP に
￡14.9285
|1 BCAP を EUR に
€17.587
|1 BCAP を USD に
$20.45
|1 BCAP を MYR に
RM86.708
|1 BCAP を TRY に
₺805.9345
|1 BCAP を JPY に
¥2,948.6855
|1 BCAP を RUB に
₽1,610.4375
|1 BCAP を INR に
₹1,759.7225
|1 BCAP を IDR に
Rp335,245.848
|1 BCAP を KRW に
₩27,823.043
|1 BCAP を PHP に
₱1,154.4025
|1 BCAP を EGP に
￡E.1,027.6125
|1 BCAP を BRL に
R$113.9065
|1 BCAP を CAD に
C$27.6075
|1 BCAP を BDT に
৳2,492.6505
|1 BCAP を NGN に
₦31,607.3155
|1 BCAP を UAH に
₴846.0165
|1 BCAP を VES に
Bs2,045
|1 BCAP を PKR に
Rs5,781.624
|1 BCAP を KZT に
₸10,460.175
|1 BCAP を THB に
฿663.807
|1 BCAP を TWD に
NT$602.457
|1 BCAP を AED に
د.إ75.0515
|1 BCAP を CHF に
Fr16.5645
|1 BCAP を HKD に
HK$160.328
|1 BCAP を MAD に
.د.م186.2995
|1 BCAP を MXN に
$386.096