blockbank (BBANK) トケノミクス
blockbank (BBANK) 情報
What is blockbank ($BBANK)?
Blockbank is the ultimate all-in-one financial management platform providing investors with seamless access to centralized finance, decentralized finance, and neo-banking. This "banking 3.0" platform gives users a crypto-friendly bank account, allowing them to easily manage and transact in both fiat and cryptocurrency, providing them with the freedom to move their money as they see fit. With a wide range of features, a user-friendly interface, and the convenience of having everything in one place, blockbank is the new standard for modern financial management.
blockbank has been at the forefront of innovative financial management since 2018, regularly updating and improving its platform to meet the needs of its growing user base. The latest version of the platform is no exception, boasting new security measures in partnership with Fireblocks and expanded trading options across multiple networks such as Ethereum, Binance, Tron, Cardano and Avalanche. The user-friendly interface allows for easy access and management of a diverse range of assets, making blockbank the go-to choice for forward-thinking investors.
blockbank is dedicated to providing its users with the latest and most innovative financial products and services. One way it achieves this is through continuous cultivation of partnerships with leading crypto projects. These partnerships allow blockbank to stay ahead of the curve in the digital currency industry and offer its users access to cutting-edge financial solutions. Beyond a user-friendly interface and secure platform for managing assets, blockbank's focus on building strong partnerships is a key element in its commitment to delivering the best possible experience for its users.
In short, blockbank is sophisticated made simple. Its powerful ecosystem is carefully balanced with a simple interface making it easy for both experienced and novice investors to grow and manage their finances. blockbank is the ultimate tool for m
blockbank (BBANK) トケノミクス & 価格分析
blockbank (BBANK) の時価総額、供給詳細、FDV、価格履歴など、主要なトケノミクスと価格データをご覧ください。トークンの現在の価値と市場でのポジションを一目で理解できます。
blockbank (BBANK) トケノミクス：主要指標の解説とユースケース
blockbank (BBANK) のトケノミクスを理解することは、その長期的な価値、持続可能性、そして成長の可能性を分析する上で不可欠です。
主要指標とその計算方法：
総供給量：
これまでに発行された、または今後発行される BBANK トークンの最大総数です。
循環供給量：
現在市場に出回っており、一般の人々が保有しているトークンの数です。
最大供給量：
BBANK トークンの総発行上限です。
FDV（完全希薄化後時価総額）：
現在の価格 × 最大供給量として計算され、すべてのトークンが流通した場合の時価総額の予測を示します。
インフレ率：
新トークンの発行速度を反映し、希少性や長期的な価格変動に影響を与えます。
なぜこれらの指標がトレーダーにとって重要なのか？
高い 循環供給量 = 流動性の向上。
限られた 最大供給量 + 低い インフレ = 長期的な価格上昇の可能性を示唆します。
透明性の高い トークンの配布 = プロジェクトへの信頼向上と中央集権的なコントロールリスクの低減につながります。
高い FDV に対して現在の時価総額が低い = 過大評価の可能性を示すシグナルとなります。
BBANK のトケノミクスを理解したところで、BBANK トークンのライブ価格 も調べてみましょう！
免責事項
このページのトケノミクス情報は第三者機関から提供されたものです。MEXCはその正確性を保証しません。投資を行う前に、十分な調査を行ってください。