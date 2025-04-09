Bliffy (BLIFFY) トケノミクス
Bliffy (BLIFFY) 情報
BLIFFY is a community-driven meme coin launched on the Solana blockchain, serving as the playful yet purposeful entry point into the BLIFE Protocol's expansive Bitcoin-based Web3 ecosystem.
Bliffy was created by the team behind Blife, a "Proof of Valuable Work" protocol backed by Animoca Brands that is driving Bitcoin innovation as a foundational Web3 ecosystem.The core team is composed of blockchain engineers, gaming experts, and community builders in the crypto space for the past decade.
What Makes Bliffy Unique? Bliffy is more than just another meme coin. While it embraces humor and community culture, it’s helping users learn, earn, and engage with Web3 — especially experiences built in the Bitcoin Ecosystem.
Bliffy’s uniqueness lies in:
AI Agent Personality: An interactive AI mascot, acting as a playful guide to the BTC and the Blife ecosystem.
Coinhunt & Gamified Engagement: Through Challenges, storytelling, and meme-driven tasks the community can earn rewards and learn about the story of BLIFFY, the robot that got lost in the city of Pumpopolis and is trying to go home to Bitcoin with scrambled memories.
A burn-to-earn mechanism will soon allow $BLIFFY holders to convert their tokens into $BLIFE the token of the BLIFE protocol.
Launched on the 9th of April 2025 with close to 80 % of the supply to the community, Bliffy is here to reward active participants in the Blife ecosystem (users having minted a Blife ID and on the leaderboard of the platform) were eligible to claim as well as partner communities.
Coin Hunt details: To join, one must hold at least 42k $BLIFFY tokens throughout the entire event! During 5 weeks, players will have the opportunity to solve 5 enigmas and earn a share of rewards. Reward breakdown – 42M $BLIFE total rewards
1st enigma: All participants who solved it share 5% of the pool 2nd enigma: First 5,000 to solve it share 10% 3rd enigma: First 5,000 to solve it share 15% 4th enigma: First 5,000 to solve it share 20% 5th enigma: First 5,000 to solve it share 20%
For the grand prize lottery 100 winners will share 30% of the pool. The more enigmas you solve, the more rewards you win!
Solve enigmas, find tokens, and earn rewards in this interactive on-chain adventure! For more info: https://bliffy.ai/coin-hunt
As of launch, BLIFFY is available on decentralized exchanges on the Solana blockchain, such as Jupiter and Raydium. Listings on centralized exchanges are planned as the ecosystem and community expand.
$BLIFFY is a meme but also a game, a movement, and a financial experiment to see if we can use crypto, storytelling, and trust-building to create real value.
Website: https://bliffy.ai/ - Learn the story of Bliffy Telegram: http://t.me/Bliffy_By_Blife
Bliffy (BLIFFY) トケノミクス & 価格分析
Bliffy (BLIFFY) の時価総額、供給詳細、FDV、価格履歴など、主要なトケノミクスと価格データをご覧ください。トークンの現在の価値と市場でのポジションを一目で理解できます。
Bliffy (BLIFFY) トケノミクス：主要指標の解説とユースケース
Bliffy (BLIFFY) のトケノミクスを理解することは、その長期的な価値、持続可能性、そして成長の可能性を分析する上で不可欠です。
主要指標とその計算方法：
総供給量：
これまでに発行された、または今後発行される BLIFFY トークンの最大総数です。
循環供給量：
現在市場に出回っており、一般の人々が保有しているトークンの数です。
最大供給量：
BLIFFY トークンの総発行上限です。
FDV（完全希薄化後時価総額）：
現在の価格 × 最大供給量として計算され、すべてのトークンが流通した場合の時価総額の予測を示します。
インフレ率：
新トークンの発行速度を反映し、希少性や長期的な価格変動に影響を与えます。
なぜこれらの指標がトレーダーにとって重要なのか？
高い 循環供給量 = 流動性の向上。
限られた 最大供給量 + 低い インフレ = 長期的な価格上昇の可能性を示唆します。
透明性の高い トークンの配布 = プロジェクトへの信頼向上と中央集権的なコントロールリスクの低減につながります。
高い FDV に対して現在の時価総額が低い = 過大評価の可能性を示すシグナルとなります。
BLIFFY のトケノミクスを理解したところで、BLIFFY トークンのライブ価格 も調べてみましょう！
BLIFFY 価格予測
BLIFFY の今後の動向が気になりますか？当社の BLIFFY 価格予測ページでは、市場センチメント、過去のトレンド、テクニカル指標を組み合わせ、将来の見通しを提供しています。
