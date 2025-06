Blepe the Blue (BLEPE) 情報

Meme Heritage: Born out of the iconic $Pepe funeral comic, Blepe carries the torch of internet culture. Innovation: Blepe Coin brings innovation to the crypto world, marrying memes and currency like never before. Community-Driven: Inspired by 4chan, Reddit, and meme enthusiasts worldwide, Blepe Coin is a movement fueled by the community. Invest in the Future: Just as the internet embraced Blepe during the $Pepe funeral, now is the time to invest in the future of memetic currency. Blepe the Blue: The face of Blepe Coin, the blue character Brett, symbolizes the transformative power of memes.