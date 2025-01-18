Bitxor 価格(BXR)
Bitxor（BXR）の本日のライブ価格は 0 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 0.00 USD です。BXR から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な Bitxor 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 2.67 USD
です- Bitxor 1日内の価格変動率は -0.22%
です- 循環供給量は 0.00 USD です
MEXCで BXR から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な BXR 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の Bitxor から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去30日間における Bitxor から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去60日間における Bitxor から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去90日間における Bitxor から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|-0.22%
|30日
|$ 0
|+17.53%
|60日
|$ 0
|+88.78%
|90日
|$ 0
|--
Bitxor の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
+0.06%
-0.22%
+20.12%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
What is the project about? BITXOR is a multi-layer decentralized POS (Proof-of-Stake) mining blockchain that enables reliable and easy-to-use application integration for scalability. What makes your project unique? Bitxor allows high customization at both the network and single-node levels. However, the entire network configuration, specified in the config-network.properties, must be the same for all nodes. Somewhat the node-specific design may vary among all nodes in the same network, which can be changed in config-node.properties. Bitxor has been designed to use an add-on/extension approach rather than supporting Turing-complete smart contracts. While complete smart contracts may allow greater flexibility for the user, they are also more error-prone from the user's perspective. An add-on model limits the operations performed on a blockchain and consequently has a smaller strike surface. In addition, it is much easier to optimize the performance of a single set of processes rather than an unlimited set. These features allow Bitxor to achieve the high performance it was designed for History of your project. had its beginnings as a test project between a community of buying and selling Cryptocurrencies (OTC), we initially held the decision to develop a collection token with the Tron network, which aims to maintain the core essence of decentralization throughout our CosmoSystem (August 2022). Shortly thereafter, a multidisciplinary team of highly talented professionals from Latin America and companies such as Kriptxor Corp, Microsula S.A. and Focus On Results S.A., where new ideas began to emerge, including the development of our own Blockchain. What’s next for your project? Bitxor is currently on the phase 8 of our Roadmap which is the "Exchanges Listing Phase" and this entails the kickoff of negotiations to list on cryptocurrency exchanges worldwide What can your token be used for? 1. DApps 2. Start-Stake 3. Control-Stake 4. Synthetics 5. Swap 6. PoS Mining
