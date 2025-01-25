Bitoro 価格(BTORO)
Bitoro（BTORO）の本日のライブ価格は 0.00587508 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 1.09M USD です。BTORO から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な Bitoro 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 4.65K USD
です- Bitoro 1日内の価格変動率は -0.06%
です- 循環供給量は 185.22M USD です
MEXCで BTORO から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な BTORO 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の Bitoro から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去30日間における Bitoro から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.0269662282 です。
過去60日間における Bitoro から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.0242602034 です。
過去90日間における Bitoro から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.0042771105312422323 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|-0.06%
|30日
|$ +0.0269662282
|+458.99%
|60日
|$ +0.0242602034
|+412.93%
|90日
|$ +0.0042771105312422323
|+267.66%
Bitoro の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
-0.34%
-0.06%
-1.39%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
Bitoro consists of BitoroCore, a cutting-edge Layer-1 blockchain, and its flagship app, the Bitoro Network—a decentralized exchange (DEX) built to redefine trading. Together, they form a comprehensive ecosystem for professional traders, developers, and institutions. BitoroCore is engineered for the future of decentralized finance (DeFi). Built on the Cosmos SDK, it provides unmatched scalability, liquidity, and composability. Optimized for perpetuals, options, and prediction markets, it empowers seamless trading with features like EVM compatibility, gas-free transactions, and a single margin account. Secured by CometBFT's proof-of-stake consensus and powered by BTORO, the native token, BitoroCore delivers decentralization, speed, and reliability. Since its launch just seven months ago (March 2024), Bitoro Network has achieved remarkable milestones: over $5.6 billion in trading volume, nearly 70,000 active users, and 75 million BTORO tokens staked—representing nearly half the circulating supply. This success lays the foundation for BitoroCore’s evolution into a full-stack decentralized ecosystem. BitoroCore bridges digital and real-world assets (RWAs), creating a modular, open-source framework for community-driven innovation. Its high-throughput, low-latency performance is tailored to meet the demands of institutional-grade trading. Moreover, its design ensures that all aspects of the ecosystem — from trading to governance — operate transparently on-chain, putting power into the hands of BTORO holders. Join the movement shaping the future of finance. Whether by staking BTORO, participating in governance, or building the next generation of DeFi applications, the possibilities with Bitoro are limitless. The future of trust, transparency, and financial empowerment begins here.
