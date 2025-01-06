Bitnet 価格(BTN)
Bitnet（BTN）の本日のライブ価格は 0.0476278 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 179.11K USD です。BTN から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な Bitnet 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 606.56K USD
です- Bitnet 1日内の価格変動率は -17.71%
です- 循環供給量は 3.74M USD です
MEXCで BTN から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な BTN 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の Bitnet から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.01025487656180489 です。
過去30日間における Bitnet から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.0194016701 です。
過去60日間における Bitnet から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.0255629261 です。
過去90日間における Bitnet から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.06769554437789005 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.01025487656180489
|-17.71%
|30日
|$ -0.0194016701
|-40.73%
|60日
|$ -0.0255629261
|-53.67%
|90日
|$ -0.06769554437789005
|-58.70%
Bitnet の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
-1.30%
-17.71%
-0.96%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
Bitnet: Bridging Innovations and Foundational Principles in Blockchain Launched on July 14, 2023, Bitnet emerges as a transformative blockchain platform aiming to reconcile the legacy of Bitcoin’s trustlessness and decentralization with Ethereum’s technological advancements. It seeks to address the challenges that have historically prevented Ethereum and other subsequent blockchain projects from overtaking Bitcoin's dominant position in the market. Despite Ethereum's status as the second-most renowned blockchain, it has been unable to close the significant gap with Bitcoin, among other reasons, due to contentious initial coin distribution, a shift towards a proof-of-stake consensus model, and concerns over centralization and governance practices. Bitnet distinguishes itself by adopting Bitcoin’s principles of equitable launch while seamlessly integrating Ethereum’s innovations in smart contracts, scalability, and interoperability, alongside its own unique technological enhancements. This strategic fusion aims to set a new standard in the blockchain space by providing a secure, decentralized financial system that combines the best aspects of its predecessors. While still in its nascent phase and its impact speculative, Bitnet is positioned as a potential contender capable of challenging Bitcoin's supremacy, indicating a significant paradigm shift in the blockchain landscape.
暗号資産価格は高い市場リスクと価格変動の影響を受けます。投資に際しては、ご自身が精通し、そのリスクを理解しているプロジェクトや商品に投資してください。投資を行う前に、ご自身の投資経験、財務状況、投資目的、リスク許容度を慎重に検討し、外部の財務アドバイザーにご相談されることをお勧めします。本資料は財務アドバイスとして見なされるべきものではありません。過去の実績は将来の実績を示すものではありません。投資の価値が下がることもあれば上がることもあり、投資した金額を回収できない場合もあります。ご自身の投資判断については、ご自身の責任において行ってください。MEXCはユーザー様が被る可能性のある損失について責任を負いません。詳細については、利用規約とリスク告知をご覧ください。 また、上記の暗号資産に関するデータ（現在のライブ価格など）は、第三者の情報に基づいていることにご留意ください。これらは「現状のまま」かつ情報提供のみを目的としており、いかなる表明や保証を行うものではありません。第三者のサイトへのリンクもまた、MEXCの管理下にあるものではありません。MEXCは、このような第三者のサイトおよびそのコンテンツの信頼性および正確性について責任を負いません。
|1 BTN を AUD に
A$0.075728202
|1 BTN を GBP に
￡0.037625962
|1 BTN を EUR に
€0.045722688
|1 BTN を USD に
$0.0476278
|1 BTN を MYR に
RM0.214801378
|1 BTN を TRY に
₺1.681737618
|1 BTN を JPY に
¥7.460418592
|1 BTN を RUB に
₽5.155233072
|1 BTN を INR に
₹4.077892236
|1 BTN を IDR に
Rp768.190215034
|1 BTN を PHP に
₱2.761459844
|1 BTN を EGP に
￡E.2.41234807
|1 BTN を BRL に
R$0.29052958
|1 BTN を CAD に
C$0.068107754
|1 BTN を BDT に
৳5.792016758
|1 BTN を NGN に
₦73.613051402
|1 BTN を UAH に
₴2.014179662
|1 BTN を VES に
Bs2.4766456
|1 BTN を PKR に
Rs13.281488308
|1 BTN を KZT に
₸25.19986898
|1 BTN を THB に
฿1.643635378
|1 BTN を TWD に
NT$1.560763006
|1 BTN を CHF に
Fr0.04286502
|1 BTN を HKD に
HK$0.370068006
|1 BTN を MAD に
.د.م0.476278