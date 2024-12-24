BitCore 価格(BTX)
BitCore（BTX）の本日のライブ価格は 0.092089 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 1.81M USD です。BTX から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な BitCore 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 19.32 USD
です- BitCore 1日内の価格変動率は +5.91%
です- 循環供給量は 19.70M USD です
本日の BitCore から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.00513895 です。
過去30日間における BitCore から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.0201755672 です。
過去60日間における BitCore から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.0147383011 です。
過去90日間における BitCore から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.0573167373086253 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ +0.00513895
|+5.91%
|30日
|$ -0.0201755672
|-21.90%
|60日
|$ +0.0147383011
|+16.00%
|90日
|$ +0.0573167373086253
|+164.83%
BitCore の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
-0.53%
+5.91%
-8.64%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
BitCore is a cryptocurrency that is a UTXO fork of Bitcoin. Although you hear about hard forks, many people only know about hard Bitcoin forks, such as Bitcoin Cash and Bitcoin Gold; in contrast, few people know about BitCore or hybrid forks. Using Bitcoin's source code and technology, BitCore created a new blockchain; it made sure that the blockchain size was smaller and scalability was better. In addition, block timings are faster than Bitcoin, making mining ASIC-resistant as well. BitCore created a new blockchain on April 24, 2017. It took a snapshot of Bitcoin transaction and created 5 million transactions to fill all public addresses belonging to people who own 0.01 BTC or more. The funding ratio is 0.5 BTX: 1.0 BTC, but if you held bitcoins at the time of the snapshot, then you can apply for your share of BTX at a 1:1 conversion until October 30. BitCore is the first cryptocurrency that is a UTXO fork. But it is more than just a hybrid fork. It has tried to improve Bitcoin and solve the problems that plague it. For example, BitCore uses the MEGA-BTX consensus algorithm that is ASIC-resistant. This means that centralization of mining power is not possible, as the playing field is level and everyone has more or less the same opportunities. In addition, BitCore has 10 MB Segwit-enabled blocks that make the network capable of handling 17.6 billion transactions per year or 48 million transactions per day. BitCore is a cryptocurrency that promises a lot, especially with the new implementations that have made it algorithm and Masternodes platform, giving the entire crypto community the opportunity to mine BTX with PoW or Masternodes, even BTX holders can mine it with both PoW and Masternodes.
