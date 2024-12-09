Bitcoin Gold 価格(BTG)
Bitcoin Gold（BTG）の本日のライブ価格は 34.44 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 603.82M USD です。BTG から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な Bitcoin Gold 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 20.81M USD
です- Bitcoin Gold 1日内の価格変動率は -6.61%
です- 循環供給量は 17.51M USD です
MEXCで BTG から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な BTG 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の Bitcoin Gold から USD への価格変動率は $ -2.43934396517102 です。
過去30日間における Bitcoin Gold から USD への価格変動率は $ +15.6563620080 です。
過去60日間における Bitcoin Gold から USD への価格変動率は $ +20.7449271120 です。
過去90日間における Bitcoin Gold から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ -2.43934396517102
|-6.61%
|30日
|$ +15.6563620080
|+45.46%
|60日
|$ +20.7449271120
|+60.23%
|90日
|$ 0
|--
Bitcoin Gold の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
-1.53%
-6.61%
+1.97%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
Bitcoin Gold hopes to change the paradigm around mining on the Bitcoin blockchain. According to the founders, the Bitcoin blockchain has become too centralized. Large companies with huge banks of mining computers now mine the vast majority of Bitcoin. For the founders of Bitcoin Gold, having large companies control the Bitcoin network defeats the purpose of a decentralized ledger and peer-to-peer currencies. In response, they’ve initialized the Bitcoin Gold project. It’s an alternate fork of the Bitcoin blockchain that implements changes that make mining more equitable. The goal of Bitcoin Gold is to create a network where anyone can become a miner with only basic hardware. As a result, Bitcoin Gold mining would be spread among many miners, instead of a few large companies.There have several features such as decentralization. Bitcoin Gold decentralizes mining by adopting a PoW algorithm, Equihash-BTG, which cannot be run on the specialty equipment used for Bitcoin mining (ASIC miners.) This gives ordinary users a fair opportunity to mine with common GPUs. Besides, there have fair distribution. Hard forking Bitcoin’s blockchain fairly and efficiently distributes 16.5 million BTG immediately to people all over the world who have interest in cryptos. Other methods, such as creating coins with a new genesis block, concentrate ownership within a small group. There also have a replay protection. To ensure the safety of the Bitcoin ecosystem, Bitcoin Gold has implemented full replay protection and unique wallet addresses, essential features that protect users and their coins from several kinds of accidents and malicious threats. Most new mineable cryptocurrencies involve ASIC-resistant hashing algorithms, and it’s becoming something of an industry standard to promote decentralization. In that respect, Bitcoin Gold holds a lot to be excited about. At its core, it’s about transitioning the Bitcoin network to more decentralized mining. However, as we saw above, there’s not much evidence that the current Bitcoin mining system is broken. There have been some small complaints, and it’s not ideal that the network is so centralized. Nevertheless, miners on Bitcoin have a lot to lose if they wield their power too aggressively. There are also new entrants to the Bitcoin mining community that are decentralizing control from a few key ASIC farms. The general consensus from Bitcoin experts is there’s not enough new in Bitcoin Gold to warrant an independent investment. While it certainly doesn’t hurt to hold onto your free BTG that you receive as a result of the fork (if you owned Bitcoin before Oct 24), wait until the dust settles before deciding whether to buy more."
MEXCは、世界中の1,000万人以上のユーザーから信頼されている主要な暗号資産取引所です。豊富なトークンの取り扱い、最速のトークン上場、市場最安値の取引手数料を誇る取引所として知られています。今すぐMEXCに参加して、最高の流動性と市場で最も競争力のある手数料を体験してください！
暗号資産価格は高い市場リスクと価格変動の影響を受けます。投資に際しては、ご自身が精通し、そのリスクを理解しているプロジェクトや商品に投資してください。投資を行う前に、ご自身の投資経験、財務状況、投資目的、リスク許容度を慎重に検討し、外部の財務アドバイザーにご相談されることをお勧めします。本資料は財務アドバイスとして見なされるべきものではありません。過去の実績は将来の実績を示すものではありません。投資の価値が下がることもあれば上がることもあり、投資した金額を回収できない場合もあります。ご自身の投資判断については、ご自身の責任において行ってください。MEXCはユーザー様が被る可能性のある損失について責任を負いません。詳細については、利用規約とリスク告知をご覧ください。 また、上記の暗号資産に関するデータ（現在のライブ価格など）は、第三者の情報に基づいていることにご留意ください。これらは「現状のまま」かつ情報提供のみを目的としており、いかなる表明や保証を行うものではありません。第三者のサイトへのリンクもまた、MEXCの管理下にあるものではありません。MEXCは、このような第三者のサイトおよびそのコンテンツの信頼性および正確性について責任を負いません。
|1 BTG を AUD に
A$53.382
|1 BTG を GBP に
￡26.8632
|1 BTG を EUR に
€32.3736
|1 BTG を USD に
$34.44
|1 BTG を MYR に
RM152.2248
|1 BTG を TRY に
₺1,198.512
|1 BTG を JPY に
¥5,182.5312
|1 BTG を RUB に
₽3,436.4232
|1 BTG を INR に
₹2,921.5452
|1 BTG を IDR に
Rp546,666.4644
|1 BTG を PHP に
₱1,997.1756
|1 BTG を EGP に
￡E.1,739.5644
|1 BTG を BRL に
R$209.7396
|1 BTG を CAD に
C$48.5604
|1 BTG を BDT に
৳4,129.356
|1 BTG を NGN に
₦54,150.7008
|1 BTG を UAH に
₴1,430.982
|1 BTG を VES に
Bs1,653.12
|1 BTG を PKR に
Rs9,609.1044
|1 BTG を KZT に
₸17,562.3336
|1 BTG を THB に
฿1,163.0388
|1 BTG を TWD に
NT$1,116.5448
|1 BTG を CHF に
Fr29.9628
|1 BTG を HKD に
HK$267.5988
|1 BTG を MAD に
.د.م343.7112