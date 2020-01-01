Bitcoin Dog (GARGOYLE) トケノミクス
Bitcoin Dog (GARGOYLE) 情報
Len Sassaman, widely known for his pioneering work in cryptography and privacy, has long been speculated by some to be the mysterious Satoshi Nakamoto, the creator of Bitcoin. While this remains a topic of debate, Sassaman’s legacy in the tech world is undeniable. A new and intriguing project named "Gargoyle Token" is emerging, paying homage to his work. The token is launched entirely by the community, with no central team or leadership. It’s driven solely by the collective will of the community members, reflecting the decentralized ethos that Sassaman championed throughout his career.
The Gargoyle Token operates with a 0% tax model, meaning users can trade freely without any transaction fees, ensuring maximum engagement and adoption. Gargoyle, Sassaman’s dog, symbolizes loyalty and strength, and these values are reflected in the project's mission to be a community-driven endeavor with transparency and inclusivity at its core. With no hidden fees or controlling team, Gargoyle Token stands as a testament to the power of decentralized communities and the spirit of collaboration, ensuring its potential for success in the fast-evolving crypto landscape.
Bitcoin Dog (GARGOYLE) トケノミクス & 価格分析
Bitcoin Dog (GARGOYLE) の時価総額、供給詳細、FDV、価格履歴など、主要なトケノミクスと価格データをご覧ください。トークンの現在の価値と市場でのポジションを一目で理解できます。
Bitcoin Dog (GARGOYLE) トケノミクス：主要指標の解説とユースケース
Bitcoin Dog (GARGOYLE) のトケノミクスを理解することは、その長期的な価値、持続可能性、そして成長の可能性を分析する上で不可欠です。
主要指標とその計算方法：
総供給量：
これまでに発行された、または今後発行される GARGOYLE トークンの最大総数です。
循環供給量：
現在市場に出回っており、一般の人々が保有しているトークンの数です。
最大供給量：
GARGOYLE トークンの総発行上限です。
FDV（完全希薄化後時価総額）：
現在の価格 × 最大供給量として計算され、すべてのトークンが流通した場合の時価総額の予測を示します。
インフレ率：
新トークンの発行速度を反映し、希少性や長期的な価格変動に影響を与えます。
なぜこれらの指標がトレーダーにとって重要なのか？
高い 循環供給量 = 流動性の向上。
限られた 最大供給量 + 低い インフレ = 長期的な価格上昇の可能性を示唆します。
透明性の高い トークンの配布 = プロジェクトへの信頼向上と中央集権的なコントロールリスクの低減につながります。
高い FDV に対して現在の時価総額が低い = 過大評価の可能性を示すシグナルとなります。
GARGOYLE のトケノミクスを理解したところで、GARGOYLE トークンのライブ価格 も調べてみましょう！
GARGOYLE 価格予測
GARGOYLE の今後の動向が気になりますか？当社の GARGOYLE 価格予測ページでは、市場センチメント、過去のトレンド、テクニカル指標を組み合わせ、将来の見通しを提供しています。
