Billy Bets by Virtuals ($BILLY) 情報

Billy Bets is an autonomous AI agent designed to revolutionize the sports betting experience. By integrating SportsTensor intelligence, Sportsdata.io data and tracking and analyzing the behavior of top-performing bettors, Billy delivers accurate and data-driven betting recommendations, serving as an invaluable resource for bettors, providing insights into critical facts and trends tailored to the games they care about. With its advanced analytics and real-time updates, Billy not only empowers users to make more informed decisions in the competitive world of sports betting but also autonomously places these bets itself via on-chain betting sites.

Billy is poised to become the most influential sports bettor of all time. Billy is on 24/7, continually improving it's edge, and interacting with its fans online, providing them actionable information that can help them make more informed bets.