Bibox is an intelligent transaction platform for blockchain asset, jointly established by a group of senior experts who are enthusiastic about blockchain and have a thorough knowledge in the areas of blockchain, finance and AI, etc. The platform was created to spread the word about digital asset and enable digital assets to facilitate our lives. We also hope that with our continuous efforts and accumulation of knowledge, we will work with our customers to build Bibox into a “world leading and transparent intelligent transaction platform for digital assets” by way of advanced AI technology and perfect user experience. We also want to make Bibox the best place for staff career development.
Bibox is the next-generation digital asset exchange that embodies artificial intelligence technology for the first time in digital asset trading, thereby realizing a safer transaction security environment. It has improved the reliability and operability of the exchange itself with its advanced technology, which is known as the world's first personal intelligence digital asset trading platform. The Bibox Token used in the Bibox and the Huobi Token in Huobi are cross-listed on mutual trading platforms.
Bibox (BIX) の時価総額、供給詳細、FDV、価格履歴など、主要なトケノミクスと価格データをご覧ください。
Bibox (BIX) トケノミクス：主要指標の解説とユースケース
Bibox (BIX) のトケノミクスを理解することは、その長期的な価値、持続可能性、そして成長の可能性を分析する上で不可欠です。
主要指標とその計算方法：
総供給量：
これまでに発行された、または今後発行される BIX トークンの最大総数です。
循環供給量：
現在市場に出回っており、一般の人々が保有しているトークンの数です。
最大供給量：
BIX トークンの総発行上限です。
FDV（完全希薄化後時価総額）：
現在の価格 × 最大供給量として計算され、すべてのトークンが流通した場合の時価総額の予測を示します。
インフレ率：
新トークンの発行速度を反映し、希少性や長期的な価格変動に影響を与えます。
なぜこれらの指標がトレーダーにとって重要なのか？
高い 循環供給量 = 流動性の向上。
限られた 最大供給量 + 低い インフレ = 長期的な価格上昇の可能性を示唆します。
透明性の高い トークンの配布 = プロジェクトへの信頼向上と中央集権的なコントロールリスクの低減につながります。
高い FDV に対して現在の時価総額が低い = 過大評価の可能性を示すシグナルとなります。
BIX のトケノミクスを理解したところで、BIX トークンのライブ価格 も調べてみましょう！
免責事項
このページのトケノミクス情報は第三者機関から提供されたものです。MEXCはその正確性を保証しません。投資を行う前に、十分な調査を行ってください。