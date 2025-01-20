Beyond Protocol 価格(BP)
Beyond Protocol（BP）の本日のライブ価格は 0 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 0.00 USD です。BP から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な Beyond Protocol 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 1.77K USD
です- Beyond Protocol 1日内の価格変動率は -15.95%
です- 循環供給量は 0.00 USD です
MEXCで BP から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な BP 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の Beyond Protocol から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去30日間における Beyond Protocol から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去60日間における Beyond Protocol から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去90日間における Beyond Protocol から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|-15.95%
|30日
|$ 0
|+5.20%
|60日
|$ 0
|+13.63%
|90日
|$ 0
|--
Beyond Protocol の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
+2.45%
-15.95%
-26.75%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
Beyond Protocol was started by Silicon Valley-based technologists in January 2018 to harness the explosive power of merging distributed ledger technology with IoT. Beyond Protocol eliminates hacks and facilitates machine-to-machine value transfer. With security as a given, Beyond Protocol allows us to feel comfortable opening up our devices for collaboration. Using them like threads of yarn, the dreamers among us can weave together inventions we would have not thought to conceive. From the smart phone -- a camera, a touch screen, GPS, an internet connection -- applications were built which revolutionized entire industries (e.g. Uber and Instagram). From Beyond Protocol, mega applications can be engineered on top of any combination of IoT devices: from smart pills to satellites. Imagine a Nest smoke alarm paying a drone to put out a fire, and the drone making micropayments to weather towers along the way to determine the best route. Beyond Protocol sets out to be the ethical language of machines. After over a year of R&D, in early 2019, the Beyond Protocol team put forth the first iterations of its novel technology to a handful of partners. The technology allows its partners, with one line of code, to 1. enable secure message brokering between devices through hardware signatures 2. equip devices with a cryptocurrency and fiat based payment gateway. Beyond seeks to build real, practical solutions for device security and payments from consumers to devices, and soon, among an economy of devices. Beyond envisions a future where good triumphs over evil and technology can work to create an exponentially more safe and more beautiful world.
