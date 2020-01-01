BESC LLC (BESC) トケノミクス
BESC LLC (BESC) 情報
BESC LLC is a Solana-based cryptocurrency project that integrates real-world business revenue with blockchain technology. The project is centered around a utility token that provides holders with dividends from the profits of Builders Edge Services & Construction, a company specializing in residential and commercial construction services.
Beyond revenue sharing, BESC LLC includes an in-house casino and a centralized exchange, expanding its ecosystem. The casino uses the token for gaming, and the exchange facilitates digital asset trading. This multifaceted approach offers diverse use cases for the token, enhancing its utility within the ecosystem.
The project's integration with Builders Edge Services & Construction allows token holders to benefit from a non-crypto revenue stream, reducing the volatility typically associated with digital assets. The dividend structure distributes a portion of the company’s profits to token holders, incentivizing long-term participation.
BESC LLC leverages Solana’s fast and low-cost transactions to create an efficient and scalable ecosystem that bridges blockchain assets with real-world business operations. The roadmap includes expanding the business-backed crypto model, integrating with more industries, and continually improving financial distribution mechanisms.
This unique combination of traditional business backing and blockchain innovation offers a sustainable model for token utility and value creation.
BESC LLC (BESC) トケノミクス & 価格分析
BESC LLC (BESC) の時価総額、供給詳細、FDV、価格履歴など、主要なトケノミクスと価格データをご覧ください。トークンの現在の価値と市場でのポジションを一目で理解できます。
BESC LLC (BESC) トケノミクス：主要指標の解説とユースケース
BESC LLC (BESC) のトケノミクスを理解することは、その長期的な価値、持続可能性、そして成長の可能性を分析する上で不可欠です。
主要指標とその計算方法：
総供給量：
これまでに発行された、または今後発行される BESC トークンの最大総数です。
循環供給量：
現在市場に出回っており、一般の人々が保有しているトークンの数です。
最大供給量：
BESC トークンの総発行上限です。
FDV（完全希薄化後時価総額）：
現在の価格 × 最大供給量として計算され、すべてのトークンが流通した場合の時価総額の予測を示します。
インフレ率：
新トークンの発行速度を反映し、希少性や長期的な価格変動に影響を与えます。
なぜこれらの指標がトレーダーにとって重要なのか？
高い 循環供給量 = 流動性の向上。
限られた 最大供給量 + 低い インフレ = 長期的な価格上昇の可能性を示唆します。
透明性の高い トークンの配布 = プロジェクトへの信頼向上と中央集権的なコントロールリスクの低減につながります。
高い FDV に対して現在の時価総額が低い = 過大評価の可能性を示すシグナルとなります。
BESC のトケノミクスを理解したところで、BESC トークンのライブ価格 も調べてみましょう！
BESC 価格予測
BESC の今後の動向が気になりますか？当社の BESC 価格予測ページでは、市場センチメント、過去のトレンド、テクニカル指標を組み合わせ、将来の見通しを提供しています。
MEXCを選ぶべき理由は何ですか？
MEXCは世界有数の暗号資産取引所であり、世界中の何百万人ものユーザーから信頼されています。初心者からプロまで、MEXCは暗号資産を手軽に始めるための入り口となります。
免責事項
このページのトケノミクス情報は第三者機関から提供されたものです。MEXCはその正確性を保証しません。投資を行う前に、十分な調査を行ってください。