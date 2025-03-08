BESC LLC 価格(BESC)
BESC LLC（BESC）の本日のライブ価格は 0.645759 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 592.90K USD です。BESC から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な BESC LLC 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 11.88K USD
です- BESC LLC 1日内の価格変動率は -3.41%
です- 循環供給量は 918.15K USD です
本日の BESC LLC から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.0228516341733793 です。
過去30日間における BESC LLC から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.0170340892 です。
過去60日間における BESC LLC から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.0170340892 です。
過去90日間における BESC LLC から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.0228516341733793
|-3.41%
|30日
|$ +0.0170340892
|+2.64%
|60日
|$ +0.0170340892
|+2.64%
|90日
|$ 0
|--
BESC LLC の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
-2.53%
-3.41%
-15.09%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
BESC LLC is a Solana-based cryptocurrency project that integrates real-world business revenue with blockchain technology. The project is centered around a utility token that provides holders with dividends from the profits of Builders Edge Services & Construction, a company specializing in residential and commercial construction services. Beyond revenue sharing, BESC LLC includes an in-house casino and a centralized exchange, expanding its ecosystem. The casino uses the token for gaming, and the exchange facilitates digital asset trading. This multifaceted approach offers diverse use cases for the token, enhancing its utility within the ecosystem. The project's integration with Builders Edge Services & Construction allows token holders to benefit from a non-crypto revenue stream, reducing the volatility typically associated with digital assets. The dividend structure distributes a portion of the company’s profits to token holders, incentivizing long-term participation. BESC LLC leverages Solana’s fast and low-cost transactions to create an efficient and scalable ecosystem that bridges blockchain assets with real-world business operations. The roadmap includes expanding the business-backed crypto model, integrating with more industries, and continually improving financial distribution mechanisms. This unique combination of traditional business backing and blockchain innovation offers a sustainable model for token utility and value creation.
