bemo Staked TON 価格(STTON)
bemo Staked TON（STTON）の本日のライブ価格は 6.74 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 100.25M USD です。STTON から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な bemo Staked TON 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 512.04K USD
です- bemo Staked TON 1日内の価格変動率は -4.72%
です- 循環供給量は 14.86M USD です
MEXCで STTON から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な STTON 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の bemo Staked TON から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.334039723920453 です。
過去30日間における bemo Staked TON から USD への価格変動率は $ +1.5969702080 です。
過去60日間における bemo Staked TON から USD への価格変動率は $ +1.8591022880 です。
過去90日間における bemo Staked TON から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.334039723920453
|-4.72%
|30日
|$ +1.5969702080
|+23.69%
|60日
|$ +1.8591022880
|+27.58%
|90日
|$ 0
|--
bemo Staked TON の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
-1.02%
-4.72%
-0.32%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
bemo is a non-custodial liquid staking protocol built on The Open Network (TON) blockchain. It is the first liquid staking application on TON. bemo allows users to stake TON tokens and receive stTON tokens in return, which can be freely used in DeFi while continuously earning staking rewards. Users stake TON tokens in the bemo app. After confirming the transaction, they receive stTON tokens, representing their share in the staking pool. The amount of stTON received is determined by the smart contract based on the current stTON/TON exchange rate. The staked TON tokens join the overall staking pool, which supports the TON blockchain. For this, they receive rewards. After each validation round, the rewards, minus the bemo fee, are added to the staking pool, increasing its size. As the staking pool grows, so does the price of stTON. The bemo Incentive Program aims to engage users and deepen their understanding of DeFi on the TON blockchain. With bemo, you already earn staking rewards and additional yield on your stTON in DeFi. The incentive program allows users to earn stXP for actions with stTON tokens: minting, holding, providing liquidity for DEX, and lending. In Q4 2024, users will be able to convert stXP into $BMO tokens.
MEXCは、世界中の1,000万人以上のユーザーから信頼されている主要な暗号資産取引所です。豊富なトークンの取り扱い、最速のトークン上場、市場最安値の取引手数料を誇る取引所として知られています。今すぐMEXCに参加して、最高の流動性と市場で最も競争力のある手数料を体験してください！
暗号資産価格は高い市場リスクと価格変動の影響を受けます。投資に際しては、ご自身が精通し、そのリスクを理解しているプロジェクトや商品に投資してください。投資を行う前に、ご自身の投資経験、財務状況、投資目的、リスク許容度を慎重に検討し、外部の財務アドバイザーにご相談されることをお勧めします。本資料は財務アドバイスとして見なされるべきものではありません。過去の実績は将来の実績を示すものではありません。投資の価値が下がることもあれば上がることもあり、投資した金額を回収できない場合もあります。ご自身の投資判断については、ご自身の責任において行ってください。MEXCはユーザー様が被る可能性のある損失について責任を負いません。詳細については、利用規約とリスク告知をご覧ください。 また、上記の暗号資産に関するデータ（現在のライブ価格など）は、第三者の情報に基づいていることにご留意ください。これらは「現状のまま」かつ情報提供のみを目的としており、いかなる表明や保証を行うものではありません。第三者のサイトへのリンクもまた、MEXCの管理下にあるものではありません。MEXCは、このような第三者のサイトおよびそのコンテンツの信頼性および正確性について責任を負いません。
|1 STTON を AUD に
A$10.447
|1 STTON を GBP に
￡5.2572
|1 STTON を EUR に
€6.3356
|1 STTON を USD に
$6.74
|1 STTON を MYR に
RM29.7908
|1 STTON を TRY に
₺234.552
|1 STTON を JPY に
¥1,014.2352
|1 STTON を RUB に
₽672.5172
|1 STTON を INR に
₹571.7542
|1 STTON を IDR に
Rp106,984.0874
|1 STTON を PHP に
₱390.8526
|1 STTON を EGP に
￡E.340.4374
|1 STTON を BRL に
R$41.0466
|1 STTON を CAD に
C$9.5034
|1 STTON を BDT に
৳808.126
|1 STTON を NGN に
₦10,597.4368
|1 STTON を UAH に
₴280.047
|1 STTON を VES に
Bs323.52
|1 STTON を PKR に
Rs1,880.5274
|1 STTON を KZT に
₸3,436.9956
|1 STTON を THB に
฿227.6098
|1 STTON を TWD に
NT$218.5108
|1 STTON を CHF に
Fr5.8638
|1 STTON を HKD に
HK$52.3698
|1 STTON を MAD に
.د.م67.2652