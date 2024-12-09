bemo Staked TON ( STTON ) とは何か

bemo is a non-custodial liquid staking protocol built on The Open Network (TON) blockchain. It is the first liquid staking application on TON. bemo allows users to stake TON tokens and receive stTON tokens in return, which can be freely used in DeFi while continuously earning staking rewards. Users stake TON tokens in the bemo app. After confirming the transaction, they receive stTON tokens, representing their share in the staking pool. The amount of stTON received is determined by the smart contract based on the current stTON/TON exchange rate. The staked TON tokens join the overall staking pool, which supports the TON blockchain. For this, they receive rewards. After each validation round, the rewards, minus the bemo fee, are added to the staking pool, increasing its size. As the staking pool grows, so does the price of stTON. The bemo Incentive Program aims to engage users and deepen their understanding of DeFi on the TON blockchain. With bemo, you already earn staking rewards and additional yield on your stTON in DeFi. The incentive program allows users to earn stXP for actions with stTON tokens: minting, holding, providing liquidity for DEX, and lending. In Q4 2024, users will be able to convert stXP into $BMO tokens.

