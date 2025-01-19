BEEP Coin 価格(BEEP)
BEEP Coin（BEEP）の本日のライブ価格は 0 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 0.00 USD です。BEEP から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な BEEP Coin 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 67.24 USD
です- BEEP Coin 1日内の価格変動率は +0.30%
です- 循環供給量は 0.00 USD です
MEXCで BEEP から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な BEEP 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の BEEP Coin から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去30日間における BEEP Coin から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去60日間における BEEP Coin から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去90日間における BEEP Coin から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+0.30%
|30日
|$ 0
|-36.24%
|60日
|$ 0
|-50.01%
|90日
|$ 0
|--
BEEP Coin の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
--
+0.30%
-0.39%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
What is the project about? We are a meme community with a flair of sophistication - a decentralized token project that uniquely combines the power of artificial intelligence and a democratic ethos with a fun-loving spirit. We're on a mission to create an engaging, entertaining, and rewarding ecosystem for our community. What makes your project unique? The defining attribute of BEEP lies in its unique "Board of Directors" concept. However, it's no traditional boardroom filled with corporate executives. Instead, BEEP's board hosts AI-powered clones of industry leaders like Elon Musk and Gary Vaynerchuk. This pioneering approach enables BEEP to channel the wisdom and ethos of these industry innovators, promoting informed decision-making while delivering often hilariously profound insights. History of your project. The team is composed of seasoned web3 experts with a genuine passion for fostering decentralized communities. In a sector dominated by serious tech and finance veterans, these founders dared to add a bit of fun into the mix. What started as an inside joke among friends rapidly snowballed into an enthusiastic and dedicated community of meme lovers and crypto enthusiasts, reminiscent of the powerful NFT communities of 2021 What’s next for your project? In just a week, BEEP's community blossomed to a solid 500 participants, contributing to BEEP's liquidity What can your token be used for? The BEEP Coin project is pioneering the development of advanced AI Bots, encompassing: * AI-powered Social Bots, designed for community moderation across platforms such as Discord, Telegram, and other community platforms. * Cutting-edge Meme Bots that facilitate the creation of state-of-the-art memes and meme community templates. * Chart Bots specializing in analyzing the influence of real-world events on asset prices. In the ecosystem, $BEEP coin acts as a payment token, granting access to the ecosystem tools through a burning mechanism.
